Is Natasha Cloud the WNBA's Next Public Relations Nightmare?

Over the weekend, adult toys were once again being thrown onto the courts of WNBA games. There was a rash of such incidents last year, which led to several spectators getting banned and other mitigation efforts, but clearly those did not work. The spectator involved in an incident on August 20 was reportedly arrested. After another incident on August 21, Chicago Sky point guard Natasha Cloud called the behavior "gay."

Advertisement

Weird how the Left selectively uses that word as a pejorative.

But it wasn't the only problem Cloud had. She also got into a verbal altercation with Enes Kanter Freedom, who attended the August 23 game between the Sky and Indiana Fever. Kanter Freedom is one of the NBA players who declared for the WNBA draft, challenging the league's absurd double standards when it comes to trans athletes. Kanter Freedom was ejected from the game following Cloud's meltdown. Cloud reportedly told Kanter Freedom that Sophie Cunningham "is not going to sleep with you."

Turns out Cloud may be the WNBA's next public relations nightmare, however. She once said America is "racist trash" where the system is all about white men, and that white people need to "shut up and listen."

Natasha Cloud says America is “racist trash,” the system is all about “White men,” White people need to “shut up and listen,” and White nationalism is the biggest threat to the West.



Yet she was raised by two White parents.



Her mom, Sharon, is White. Her stepdad, Emil, is… pic.twitter.com/yGtWSdr7oD — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 24, 2026

In 2023, Cloud wrote that the country oppressed marginalized groups.

Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.



Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 30, 2023

She also attacked Charlie Kirk just days after his assassination, calling him a "terrible divisive, racist, homophobic, transphobic man" who "lobbied for his own death."

The same Natasha Cloud who just tried to fight Enes Kanter is the one who claimed Charlie Kirk “lobbied to be shot in public.”



These are the type of people the WNBA keeps around. Absolute scum. pic.twitter.com/G85UuqpVu1 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 24, 2026

"He lobbied to be shot in public," Cloud wrote on September 12, 2025. "He literally called for public executions."

"He lobbied for his own death and by his terms empathy is a new woke thing and deaths are essentially necessary for the 2nd Amendment. So what are you mad for?" she wrote in another post.

How the WNBA can get anyone to buy tickets is beyond us.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.