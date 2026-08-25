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Is Natasha Cloud the WNBA's Next Public Relations Nightmare?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 25, 2026 8:00 AM
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Is Natasha Cloud the WNBA's Next Public Relations Nightmare?
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

Over the weekend, adult toys were once again being thrown onto the courts of WNBA games. There was a rash of such incidents last year, which led to several spectators getting banned and other mitigation efforts, but clearly those did not work. The spectator involved in an incident on August 20 was reportedly arrested. After another incident on August 21, Chicago Sky point guard Natasha Cloud called the behavior "gay."

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Weird how the Left selectively uses that word as a pejorative.

But it wasn't the only problem Cloud had. She also got into a verbal altercation with Enes Kanter Freedom, who attended the August 23 game between the Sky and Indiana Fever. Kanter Freedom is one of the NBA players who declared for the WNBA draft, challenging the league's absurd double standards when it comes to trans athletes. Kanter Freedom was ejected from the game following Cloud's meltdown. Cloud reportedly told Kanter Freedom that Sophie Cunningham "is not going to sleep with you."

Turns out Cloud may be the WNBA's next public relations nightmare, however. She once said America is "racist trash" where the system is all about white men, and that white people need to "shut up and listen."

In 2023, Cloud wrote that the country oppressed marginalized groups.

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She also attacked Charlie Kirk just days after his assassination, calling him a "terrible divisive, racist, homophobic, transphobic man" who "lobbied for his own death."

"He lobbied to be shot in public," Cloud wrote on September 12, 2025. "He literally called for public executions."

"He lobbied for his own death and by his terms empathy is a new woke thing and deaths are essentially necessary for the 2nd Amendment. So what are you mad for?" she wrote in another post.

How the WNBA can get anyone to buy tickets is beyond us.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics CHICAGO | LGBTQ+ | TRANSGENDER
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