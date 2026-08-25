We Know What This WNBA Player Shouted at Enes Kanter Before He Was Ejected From Sky-Fever Game

That is not nice, Natasha Cloud. You do not treat your fellow sisters like that, especially one who could be next year’s WNBA MVP. You all know about Enes Kanter Freedom, who declared for the WNBA draft, being ejected from the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game Monday night. He was sitting courtside with a t-shirt that triggered the Sky’s Cloud. And now we know what she said to Kanter (via Fox News):

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Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom joined Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night to set the record straight following his chaotic courtside ejection from Sunday's Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky matchup. Freedom was escorted out of Wintrust Arena late in the third quarter after Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud unleashed an explicit, profanity-laced tirade against him after simply celebrating a 3-pointer by Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. […] "This is my passion... first half I watched the game; it was an amazing time. They put Sophie Cunningham in. I remember around the last three-minute mark she shot the ball and I put my hand in the air to celebrate it. Then Natasha Cloud saw that. Literally the next possession, (Cloud) came back and yelled at me, '(Sophie Cunningham) is not going to sleep with you.'" Freedom admitted the outburst left him stunned. […] Cloud escalated the confrontation with a slew of F-bombs in front of a section filled with young children, Kanter noted. "The next possession, (Cloud) started to yell and cuss at me," Freedom said. "I was like, there are so many kids in those stands. There are so many teenagers... a lot of F-bombs. She started to come toward me and I literally got up... I'm like, what did I do? She should be the one to be thrown out of the game."

Maybe Cloud had PTSD from sex toys being hurled onto the courts again, an activity she described as gay as hell, which I was told was problematic to say. Also, as if Kanter cares what she says — the Sky got blown out by the Fever, losing 113-90 and getting eliminated from the playoffs.

This league, its commissioner, and its players, for the most part, are weird, insular, and paranoid.

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