DOWNLOAD APP
Newsletter Preferences
Sign Out
Newsletter Preferences
Sign Out
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Gavin Newsom Tries Blaming President Trump for Home Prices, but Data Shows Who's Really to Blame

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 16, 2026 7:30 AM
Advertisement
Gavin Newsom Tries Blaming President Trump for Home Prices, but Data Shows Who's Really to Blame
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has leaned heavily into his supposed dyslexia in a failed attempt to connect with voters. In Newsom's mind, saying he's just as stupid as the rest of us is a winning campaign strategy; in reality, it's insulting. But we wonder if his dyslexia — coupled with his historical illiteracy — also means he can't read graphs, too.

Advertisement

Because while Newsom tried to blame President Trump for home prices skyrocketing, the graph he shared actually wrecked his entire argument. If you look at the graph, the big spike came during ... the Biden years.

That's because Biden and Democrats not only passed the "Inflation Reduction Act" which was just a watered-down version of the Green New Deal that made inflation worse, but they let millions of unvetted illegal aliens invade the country, which forced up home prices and rent, too.

So someone is to blame for this, Gavin. And he's from your party.

Maybe highlighting this will help Newsom understand.

This is the same guy who said all the bad news coming out of California is nothing but lies by the "right-wing media," by the way. We call that "projection," ladies and gentlemen.

Recommended
What Arch Manning Said About This AI Video Caused Lib Sportswriters to Blow a Gasket Matt Vespa Wait, the Lindsay Clancy Juror Is a Catholic Haitian Immigrant? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We'd love to have someone ask him that question and watch him worm his way out of an answer.

Newsom and his staff are not the brightest of bulbs.

By his own metric, he's a failure. Of course, Newsom will not take responsibility for that. He'll lie, deflect, and blame Republicans even though Democrats have a supermajority in Sacramento.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GAVIN NEWSOM | 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | JOE BIDEN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

What Arch Manning Said About This AI Video Caused Lib Sportswriters to Blow a Gasket

What Arch Manning Said About This AI Video Caused Lib Sportswriters to Blow a Gasket

Matt Vespa
Wait, the Lindsay Clancy Juror Is a Catholic Haitian Immigrant?

Wait, the Lindsay Clancy Juror Is a Catholic Haitian Immigrant?

Matt Vespa
Why This GOP Rep Had to Apologize to a Sheriff at a Congressional Hearing Yesterday

Why This GOP Rep Had to Apologize to a Sheriff at a Congressional Hearing Yesterday

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos