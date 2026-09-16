Gavin Newsom Tries Blaming President Trump for Home Prices, but Data Shows Who's Really to Blame

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has leaned heavily into his supposed dyslexia in a failed attempt to connect with voters. In Newsom's mind, saying he's just as stupid as the rest of us is a winning campaign strategy; in reality, it's insulting. But we wonder if his dyslexia — coupled with his historical illiteracy — also means he can't read graphs, too.

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Because while Newsom tried to blame President Trump for home prices skyrocketing, the graph he shared actually wrecked his entire argument. If you look at the graph, the big spike came during ... the Biden years.

That's because Biden and Democrats not only passed the "Inflation Reduction Act" which was just a watered-down version of the Green New Deal that made inflation worse, but they let millions of unvetted illegal aliens invade the country, which forced up home prices and rent, too.

So someone is to blame for this, Gavin. And he's from your party.

Of course people who are actually informed know that Gavin Newscum is lying. pic.twitter.com/qOUS7PHgm1 — Anti Kommunistic (@antikommunistic) September 16, 2026

Maybe highlighting this will help Newsom understand.

Shows graph of Biden’s Presidency failure * — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) September 15, 2026

This is the same guy who said all the bad news coming out of California is nothing but lies by the "right-wing media," by the way. We call that "projection," ladies and gentlemen.

Hey @GavinNewsom, who was president during the biggest uptick in home unaffordability? https://t.co/vYjancsIlb pic.twitter.com/RoofYSWwup — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2026

We'd love to have someone ask him that question and watch him worm his way out of an answer.

It’s an interesting fact about Gavin Newsom that neither he nor anyone who works on his staff knows how to read graphs https://t.co/0uvIvZXVAW pic.twitter.com/WISaqToIbI — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 15, 2026

Newsom and his staff are not the brightest of bulbs.

2018. While campaigning, Newsom says that if the next Governor of CA doesn't fix the affordability crisis and homelessness issue, that Governor will have been a failure.



Both problems got substantially worse on his watch.



Newsom is a failure. pic.twitter.com/LaeoTf3pTL https://t.co/0Zi5KOGTQu — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 16, 2026

By his own metric, he's a failure. Of course, Newsom will not take responsibility for that. He'll lie, deflect, and blame Republicans even though Democrats have a supermajority in Sacramento.

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