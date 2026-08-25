David Crowley Won't Distance Himself From the Radical DSA Platform

This is no surprise. Shortly after winning a very narrow primary over Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley admitted his policy positions aren't any different from hers, save on data centers. So it's not really a surprise that Crowley won't disavow any of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform.

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You know, that platform which calls for the abolition of our Senate and the Supreme Court, the destruction of our borders, the defunding of police and the closing of prisons, and full-blown communism.

🚨 WATCH: David Crowley refuses to say if he disagrees with any of the DSA platform— not even abolishing the police and prisons.



He won't answer the question because he knows America-hating socialists have fully taken over the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/iiHlTqktgH — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 24, 2026

"Is there an issue where you would tell progressive Democrats, 'I hear you, but I'm going to have to say no to this one'?" the reporter asked.

"I'm going to give you the same answer," Crowley replied.

When pressed on the DSA platform, Crowley said, "It's hard for me to answer that because I have not actually looked at it."

Okay, everyone knows what the DSA platform is, but the man who was running against a literal member of the DSA doesn't know what his opponent believed? The same opponent Crowley claims he agrees with on these policies?

Here's what Crowley would do if governor, and with a Democrat-controlled state legislature:

David Crowley (D) tells The Recombobulatioan Area what he’ll do as Wisconsin Governor if Democrats get a trifecta



•Fund childcare and public schools

•Expand health insurance

•Raise the minimum wage

•Repeal right to work

•Repeal Act 10 (stripped collective bargaining… pic.twitter.com/GwKJD7rOtY — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 21, 2026

All socialist goals. All of this means Wisconsin taxpayers will be paying even more than what Gov. Tony Evers' 400-year property tax hike is costing us now. It also means workers will have less money in their pockets because of union dues.

Tom Tiffany warned that the Democrat Party has been overtaken by the socialists, and Crowley proves he's right.

"The Democrat Party has been taken over by the socialists. It's as simple as that... It's always the siren song of socialism that says we're going to make life so much better, but we know it fails every single time."



- @TomTiffanyWI pic.twitter.com/nx3RIyZxiy — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 24, 2026

"The Democrat Party has been taken over by the socialists. It's as simple as that," Tiffany said. "I mean, my opponent, David Crowley, he said a couple of weeks ago that [his] policies are very little different than Francesca Hong. They have basically capitulated to the socialists."

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"And it is about affordability, I believe," Tiffany continued, "but they believe, some of their followers believe that if we just cast aside the free enterprise system, the system of our government that provides more freedom, that maybe we could find a better way.

"It's always the siren song of socialism that says we're going to make life so much better. We know it fails every single time," he added.

Yes, it does.

And it'll fail if Crowley wins in November, and Wisconsin will fail along with it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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