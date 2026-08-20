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Cheryl Reeve Can't Believe People Who Don't Work for the WNBA Know What a Woman Is

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 20, 2026 12:30 PM
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Cheryl Reeve Can't Believe People Who Don't Work for the WNBA Know What a Woman Is
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

XX-XY, the athletic wear company that focuses on promoting women's and girls' sports, is in the spotlight these days. Most recently, WNBA fans wearing the athletic gear were forced by officials to cover up their clothing, under threat of being removed from the game. That's not very tolerant or inclusive, but the WNBA has been giving girls the shaft for years now.

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And while the league said it will take months for it to define what a woman is, after several former NBA players declared for the WNBA draft — and exposed how hypocritical and stupid the Left's push for having men and boys in female sports really is — the WNBA is doubling down on the insanity.

Now Cheryl Reeve is saying she's going to ignore XX-XY supporters because "people are buying into it."

"I don't want to give them any more oxygen than they deserve," Reeve said. "We know I've said this before: transgender kids belong and I think, you know, as we're seeing sort of politically in this country, they've found a talking point that people are buying into and the only thing I ask is that people educate themselves further on these issues and what we're capable of doing when we work together, and that something is not used as simply rhetoric to marginalize a community that does not deserve marginalization."

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So which is it: the trans community is only 0.01 percent of the population — the very definition of marginalized — or they're so numerous they have to upend our entire culture to accommodate their rights?

Also, the notion that people are "buying into" this is nonsense. There are men, and there are women. Transgender people do not exist. They have gender dysphoria, a mental illness. No man can become a woman, and no woman can become a man.

That's what the whole of humanity has known for millennia, right up until a bunch of woke, over-educated leftists got bored and decided there are 57 genders.

Yes, it is.

This was literally cleared up in "Kindergarten Cop."

And that 80 percent might be on the low end.

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Reeve isn't living in a cave, though. She knows exactly what she's doing.

There is nothing to "educate" ourselves on. Biology is reality, and no one is "born in the wrong body."

So what they do is demonize their opponents and try to intimidate them into silence. That won't happen.

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News Topics SPORTS | TRANSGENDER | WOKE
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