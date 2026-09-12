Did You Notice This Nasty Detail About the Pro-Palestinian Streaker at Yankee Stadium?

You don’t do this at Yankee Stadium on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. There was going to be idiocy from the Left yesterday: leftists blaming America, harping on Islamophobia and claiming Muslims were the real victims, and a whole bunch of lefty Gen Z accounts spewing similar vitriol. It was going to happen. The New York Mets crossed town to kick off the subway series yesterday, the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and this clown decided to storm the field with a pro-Palestinian flag.

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If it were a regular streaker, it would’ve been bad, but peddling pro-terrorist antics on the 9/11 anniversary — no, this is why that cause remains in a persistent vegetative state politically. And this moron timed it, so he’d rush out at 9:11 PM:

he ran on at 9:11 https://t.co/7v84GJyylR — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) September 12, 2026

A fan just ran onto the field with a Palestine flag. The time he ran on the field 9:11 PM. pic.twitter.com/kcfszJZhf5 — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) September 12, 2026

He probably works in City Hall. Deport his ass now. https://t.co/XEZtMT2E3h — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 12, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: Man waving a Palestinian flag runs onto the field during the Yankees-Mets game at Yankee Stadium on the 25th anniversary of 9/11. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 12, 2026

As he was tackled by security and taken away, USA chants flooded the stadium.

Real Americans knew how to behave yesterday. Traitors did not.

As part of on-field acknowledgement of 25 years since 9/11, some of the legends from the 2001 Yankees were on hand at the Stadium. pic.twitter.com/jm2XbVYrGv — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 11, 2026

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