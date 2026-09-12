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Did You Notice This Nasty Detail About the Pro-Palestinian Streaker at Yankee Stadium?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 12, 2026 6:30 AM
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Did You Notice This Nasty Detail About the Pro-Palestinian Streaker at Yankee Stadium?
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

You don’t do this at Yankee Stadium on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. There was going to be idiocy from the Left yesterday: leftists blaming America, harping on Islamophobia and claiming Muslims were the real victims, and a whole bunch of lefty Gen Z accounts spewing similar vitriol. It was going to happen. The New York Mets crossed town to kick off the subway series yesterday, the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and this clown decided to storm the field with a pro-Palestinian flag.

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If it were a regular streaker, it would’ve been bad, but peddling pro-terrorist antics on the 9/11 anniversary — no, this is why that cause remains in a persistent vegetative state politically. And this moron timed it, so he’d rush out at 9:11 PM:

As he was tackled by security and taken away, USA chants flooded the stadium. 

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Real Americans knew how to behave yesterday. Traitors did not. 

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News Topics 9/11 | MLB | PRO-PALESTINIAN | TERRORISM | USA
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