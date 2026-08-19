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'Milk Makes Families': This Post From Maine's Breastfeeding Coalition Shows It Is a Messed Up State

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 19, 2026 7:30 PM
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'Milk Makes Families': This Post From Maine's Breastfeeding Coalition Shows It Is a Messed Up State
AP Photo/Marc Levy

Is there something in the water in Maine? The state that gave us Stephen King, Graham Platner, and Troy Jackson clearly has something going on to carry such a heavy concentration of crazy. But this post, from the Maine State Breastfeeding Coalition, may just take the cake.

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In pursuit of the Left's trans agenda, Maine continues the war on women, specifically breastfeeding mothers, and on babies as well. They're promoting "trans lactation, two-spirit & chestfeeding."

The post reads:

We're proud to celebrate and uplift trans lactation, chestfeeding, and Two-Spirit families during National Breastfeeding Month.

Every family deserves affirming, respectful, and evidence-based care. Creating inclusive spaces means recognizing that parents use different words to describe their feeding journeys, and honoring each person's identity and lived experience.

When healthcare, communities, and support systems are inclusive, families are better able to meet their feeding goals and feel empowered along the way.

Milk makes families, and every family belongs.

Yuck. Last November, we learned that such trans activism put the needs of mentally ill men ahead of the safety of women and infants. "Male breastfeeding" does not meet the nutritional requirements of infants because men cannot produce enough milk to feed an infant, the milk they do produce is not nutritious, and the medications used to induce lactation may pose a threat to the health and well-being of babies.

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That's evidence-based. Men cannot and should not breastfeed infants. Their need for affirmation does not come before the health and safety of children.

They understand this. That's why they promote it.

All of this is correct.

This is the moderate option.

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"When adult sexual identity is god, children are always the required sacrifice," Faust said. "Whether that is losing their life in an unplanned pregnancy ... or forcing a child to suckle on some kind of chemical excretion because a man is loading himself full of a chemical cocktail of hormones. No. A dignified, just society protects children from all adults."

The Left will not stop. Woke 1 never ended. It's still there, and it will come back with a vengeance if Democrats ever regain power.

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News Topics LIBS OF TIKTOK | MAINE | TRANSGENDER | WOKE
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