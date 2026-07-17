Possible Platner Replacement Ashley Webb Wants Men in Women's Bathrooms

The Maine Senate Democratic primary has gone from a dumpster fire to a full-blown, five-alarm blaze. As we mentioned earlier, four possible Platner replacements met for a debate, and it was, in a word, interesting.

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One of the candidates is Ashley Webb, a 'transwoman' (read: man) who says his qualifications for office include being a songwriter and an author.

But it gets worse. Webb is very much in favor of men like himself being able to use women's restrooms.

Ashley Webb - a Democrat contender to replace Graham Platner for U.S. Senate:



"I don't want to hurt anybody, I just want to use the bathroom...if they want me to use the men's room I will but I don't want to be assaulted." pic.twitter.com/ckiNs08hi9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

"With the trans community, we're being dehumanized," Webb said. "They say that we want to hurt people. I don't want to hurt anybody. I just want to use the bathroom. If they want me to use the men's room I will, but I don't want to be assaulted."

Neither do women. Women who have been harassed, assaulted, and filmed by men using our bathrooms and locker rooms.

Oddly enough, that's the same reason women don't want him in the ladies'. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) July 17, 2026

Yet, for some reason, the majority of women who feel this way have to cater to the needs of a handful of men.

Are there any sane people left in Maine? — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 17, 2026

Just a few, it seems.

Peak @TheDemocrats. "I want to use the bathroom."



Platner: "The smell of portapotties makes me masturbate." — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 17, 2026

This Senate race in a nutshell.

Maybe the rape fantasizing Nazi wasn't so bad after all. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) July 17, 2026

His replacements aren't exactly covering themselves in glory, are they?

Maine Dems realizing the nazi with a history of rape was actually one of their best options. https://t.co/S9zGKnMIyF — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) July 17, 2026

We have no idea what the Democrats will do at their upcoming caucus.

This is an actual parody https://t.co/vmjJqZzJAF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 17, 2026

It's like an amateur SNL skit.

Thanks for your willingness to use the restroom that corresponds to your sex. You'll be fine. https://t.co/HiAtWTGhop — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 17, 2026

Yes, he will be.

We can only imagine the circus that'll take place when Democrats, without input from voters, try to coronate the next nominee.

As our own Matt Vespa said, "Congratulations on your reelection, Sen. Susan Collins."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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