Possible Platner Replacement Ashley Webb Wants Men in Women's Bathrooms

This Is What's Happening to the Consultants Who Made Graham Platner
This Is What's Happening to the Consultants Who Made Graham Platner
'It's a Disgrace': Trump Furious After Teleprompter Operator Did This
'It's a Disgrace': Trump Furious After Teleprompter Operator Did This
Josh Hawley Eviscerates Former Pardon Lawyer for Trying to Get Racist Mass Shooter Off the Hook
Josh Hawley Eviscerates Former Pardon Lawyer for Trying to Get Racist Mass Shooter...
Mamdani's Housing Event Just Found a New Form of 'Violence.' Guess What It Is.
Mamdani's Housing Event Just Found a New Form of 'Violence.' Guess What It...
Biden's Pardon Attorney Really Tried Commuting the Sentences of These Despicable Death Row Inmates
Biden's Pardon Attorney Really Tried Commuting the Sentences of These Despicable Death Row...
Check Out Where Zohran Mamdani Watched the World Cup Match
Check Out Where Zohran Mamdani Watched the World Cup Match
Sara Rodriguez Ends Her Disastrous Campaign for Wisconsin Governor
Sara Rodriguez Ends Her Disastrous Campaign for Wisconsin Governor
Chevron Just Joined the Race to Bypass the Strait of Hormuz
Chevron Just Joined the Race to Bypass the Strait of Hormuz
The Number of Federal Jobs in Washington DC Just Hit a 30-Year Low
The Number of Federal Jobs in Washington DC Just Hit a 30-Year Low
Fear the Government Bureaucrat, Not AI
Fear the Government Bureaucrat, Not AI
Mamdani Proposes Banning NYC Landlords From Requiring Both Proof of Income and Credit Checks for Renters
Mamdani Proposes Banning NYC Landlords From Requiring Both Proof of Income and Credit...
Day 6 of Iran Strikes: America Is Crippling Iran's Supply Chain and Infrastructure
Day 6 of Iran Strikes: America Is Crippling Iran's Supply Chain and Infrastructure
EXCLUSIVE: FIFA World Cup Drone Incident Leads to ICE Arrest
EXCLUSIVE: FIFA World Cup Drone Incident Leads to ICE Arrest
Sen. Darline Graham Considers Running for a Full-Term, Source Confirms
Sen. Darline Graham Considers Running for a Full-Term, Source Confirms
Tipsheet

Possible Platner Replacement Ashley Webb Wants Men in Women's Bathrooms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 2:00 PM
Possible Platner Replacement Ashley Webb Wants Men in Women's Bathrooms
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Maine Senate Democratic primary has gone from a dumpster fire to a full-blown, five-alarm blaze. As we mentioned earlier, four possible Platner replacements met for a debate, and it was, in a word, interesting.

Advertisement

One of the candidates is Ashley Webb, a 'transwoman' (read: man) who says his qualifications for office include being a songwriter and an author.

But it gets worse. Webb is very much in favor of men like himself being able to use women's restrooms.

"With the trans community, we're being dehumanized," Webb said. "They say that we want to hurt people. I don't want to hurt anybody. I just want to use the bathroom. If they want me to use the men's room I will, but I don't want to be assaulted."

Neither do women. Women who have been harassed, assaulted, and filmed by men using our bathrooms and locker rooms.

Yet, for some reason, the majority of women who feel this way have to cater to the needs of a handful of men.

Just a few, it seems.

Recommended

'It's a Disgrace': Trump Furious After Teleprompter Operator Did This Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE TRANSGENDER

This Senate race in a nutshell.

His replacements aren't exactly covering themselves in glory, are they?

We have no idea what the Democrats will do at their upcoming caucus.

It's like an amateur SNL skit.

Yes, he will be.

We can only imagine the circus that'll take place when Democrats, without input from voters, try to coronate the next nominee.

As our own Matt Vespa said, "Congratulations on your reelection, Sen. Susan Collins."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It's a Disgrace': Trump Furious After Teleprompter Operator Did This Jeff Charles
EXCLUSIVE: FIFA World Cup Drone Incident Leads to ICE Arrest Cameron Arcand
The World Made Anew Victor Davis Hanson
President Trump Reveals What We All Suspected About the 2020 Election in Primetime Address Matt Vespa
Biden's Pardon Attorney Really Tried Commuting the Sentences of These Despicable Death Row Inmates Amy Curtis
The NYTimes Said the Maine Dem Senate Debate Was Brutal. They Are Not Lying. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

'It's a Disgrace': Trump Furious After Teleprompter Operator Did This Jeff Charles
Advertisement