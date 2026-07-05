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Gun-Grabbing Group Spends Independence Day Begging Politicians to Strip Down the Second Amendment

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 05, 2026 11:00 AM
Gun-Grabbing Group Spends Independence Day Begging Politicians to Strip Down the Second Amendment
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The leftist gun-grabbing organization Giffords spent Independence Day advocating for politicians to crack down on the Second Amendment.

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Gabby Giffords, the former legislator and wife of leftist Senator Mark Kelly, penned the article calling for red flag laws, universal background checks, licensure for the ability to practice your Second Amendment right, and a ban on so-called “ghost guns.” In her view, a failure to pass these sweeping restrictions on your rights means that “our government is failing to keep us safe.”

Giffords labeled those with a moderately right-wing view of the Second Amendment (something she declared as “twisted”) as “extremists” who pose “dangerous, growing threat to our democracy,” and claimed that those who oppose gun-grabbing as tyrannical to be promoting “performative hysterics.”

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FIREARMS POLICY COALITION GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE RED FLAG LAWS SECOND AMENDMENT

As it turns out, her organization didn’t stand by the article enough to even allow for comments on the post promoting the piece. Predictably, many firearms activists on social media still advocated for their Second Amendment rights in a thoroughly patriotic fashion.

Fortunately for America, the only outcome articles like these produce are an increase in gun sales.

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Where Are the Obamas and the Clintons on the Monsters Taking Over Their Party? Derek Hunter
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