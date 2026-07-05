Gun-Grabbing Group Spends Independence Day Begging Politicians to Strip Down the Second Amendment

The leftist gun-grabbing organization Giffords spent Independence Day advocating for politicians to crack down on the Second Amendment.

With more than 125 Americans dying every day from gun violence, we know our government is failing to keep us safe.



As we mark 250 years of America, we urge our leaders to pass the gun safety laws that will make our country a safer place for all.https://t.co/f8Q6Oo9hYS — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) July 4, 2026

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250 years ago, America was founded on a promise of freedom and safety.



For victims, survivors, and the millions of Americans who live in fear, our government is not upholding its end of the deal.



Today, like so many Americans across the country, I’m working to build a future… https://t.co/I1zmIQNrPp — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) July 4, 2026

Gabby Giffords, the former legislator and wife of leftist Senator Mark Kelly, penned the article calling for red flag laws, universal background checks, licensure for the ability to practice your Second Amendment right, and a ban on so-called “ghost guns.” In her view, a failure to pass these sweeping restrictions on your rights means that “our government is failing to keep us safe.”

Giffords labeled those with a moderately right-wing view of the Second Amendment (something she declared as “twisted”) as “extremists” who pose “dangerous, growing threat to our democracy,” and claimed that those who oppose gun-grabbing as tyrannical to be promoting “performative hysterics.”

As it turns out, her organization didn’t stand by the article enough to even allow for comments on the post promoting the piece. Predictably, many firearms activists on social media still advocated for their Second Amendment rights in a thoroughly patriotic fashion.

Fortunately for America, the only outcome articles like these produce are an increase in gun sales.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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