Affordability: Thanks to President Trump and Republicans, Drug Prices Reach 60-Year Low

Thanks to President Trump and Republicans, Americans are experiencing the biggest deflation in drug prices in generations. Drug prices have dropped to their lowest levels in more than six decades as the GOP works to bring down costs for All Americans.

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Thanks to the Trump Administration and TrumpRx, prescription drug prices are PLUMMETING.



Promises Made, Promises Kept. ✅ pic.twitter.com/VOfCLevnDb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 17, 2026

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) issued a statement on this win for Americans:

Thanks to President Trump and House Republicans, prescription drug prices just posted their steepest annual decline since 1963, down 3.1 percent over the past year.



President Trump's drug pricing agreements and the new TrumpRX platform pushed discount generics and GLP-1 drugs into the market, and prices moved. Seven straight months of declines now, the longest uninterrupted stretch of falling drug prices in the 80-year history of the CPI category.



Democrats promised this for years. Republicans actually did it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson took a victory lap over this great news for American consumers.

Prescription drug prices are now at their LOWEST LEVELS in more than 60 years — because of @POTUS and Republicans working to bring down costs for all Americans.



This is what delivering real, positive results for the American people looks like. https://t.co/iX30GJPDg8 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) August 16, 2026

"This is what delivering real, positive results for the American people looks like," Johnson wrote on X.

President Trump also weighed in on the sharp drop in drug prices.

.@POTUS on today's headlines:



— "Prescription drug prices record the sharpest drop in more than 60 years"



— "15 straight months with zero border releases" pic.twitter.com/8f0fC3TwVt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2026

"The headline today says exactly that," President Trump told reporters. "It says prescription drug prices record sharpest drop in more than 60 years."

"And I told you that was going to happen," he added.

.@ScottJenningsKY: “We learned for the first time in 60 years, prescription drug prices are falling. Every single politician, everybody here who’s ever worked for 'em said they were gonna do it. Trump and the Republicans finally did it. There is a story to tell.” pic.twitter.com/IAHu64tITa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2026

"Just Friday we learned for the first time in 60 years prescription drug prices are falling. Every single politician, everybody here who has ever worked for them, said they were going to do it. Trump and the Republicans finally did it. There is a story to tell and there is a bright line contrast to be had in this election. It's not good enough just to call them socialists. You have to say what you've done and you have to say what the impact of their policies would be. And I think we've got enough candidate quality and talent to do that."

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60-year lows on drug prices are one major win.

"Democrats spent years promising to lower drug prices and never got it done," said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella. "Republicans did it in less than two years. Prescription drug prices just posted their biggest drop in 60 years, and voters will know exactly who delivered and who stood in the way."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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