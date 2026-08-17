DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Affordability: Thanks to President Trump and Republicans, Drug Prices Reach 60-Year Low

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 12:15 PM
Advertisement
Affordability: Thanks to President Trump and Republicans, Drug Prices Reach 60-Year Low
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Thanks to President Trump and Republicans, Americans are experiencing the biggest deflation in drug prices in generations. Drug prices have dropped to their lowest levels in more than six decades as the GOP works to bring down costs for All Americans.

Advertisement

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) issued a statement on this win for Americans:

Thanks to President Trump and House Republicans, prescription drug prices just posted their steepest annual decline since 1963, down 3.1 percent over the past year.

President Trump's drug pricing agreements and the new TrumpRX platform pushed discount generics and GLP-1 drugs into the market, and prices moved. Seven straight months of declines now, the longest uninterrupted stretch of falling drug prices in the 80-year history of the CPI category.

Democrats promised this for years. Republicans actually did it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson took a victory lap over this great news for American consumers.

Recommended
The Death of Academic Fraud Jason Arday Won’t Shut Us Up Kurt Schlichter David Hogg Got Leveled With a Brutal Community Note Regarding AI Data Centers Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

"This is what delivering real, positive results for the American people looks like," Johnson wrote on X.

President Trump also weighed in on the sharp drop in drug prices.

"The headline today says exactly that," President Trump told reporters. "It says prescription drug prices record sharpest drop in more than 60 years."

"And I told you that was going to happen," he added.

"Just Friday we learned for the first time in 60 years prescription drug prices are falling. Every single politician, everybody here who has ever worked for them, said they were going to do it. Trump and the Republicans finally did it. There is a story to tell and there is a bright line contrast to be had in this election. It's not good enough just to call them socialists. You have to say what you've done and you have to say what the impact of their policies would be. And I think we've got enough candidate quality and talent to do that."

Advertisement

60-year lows on drug prices are one major win.

"Democrats spent years promising to lower drug prices and never got it done," said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella. "Republicans did it in less than two years. Prescription drug prices just posted their biggest drop in 60 years, and voters will know exactly who delivered and who stood in the way."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ECONOMY | HEALTHCARE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Death of Academic Fraud Jason Arday Won’t Shut Us Up

The Death of Academic Fraud Jason Arday Won’t Shut Us Up

Kurt Schlichter
David Hogg Got Leveled With a Brutal Community Note Regarding AI Data Centers

David Hogg Got Leveled With a Brutal Community Note Regarding AI Data Centers

Dmitri Bolt
You'll Never Guess Where This Lost Pablo Picasso Print Was Found

You'll Never Guess Where This Lost Pablo Picasso Print Was Found

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos