House Republicans Demand WNBA Answer for Failures to Protect Caitlin Clark

Members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) are calling on the WNBA to start protecting its star player, Caitlin Clark, who is repeatedly subjected to physical hostility and violence with no protection from the league. Caitlin Clark has single-handedly given women's basketball a place in the spotlight after years of dominating at the college level, then went on to break her own records as a guard for the Indiana Fever. Despite this, Clark is constantly targeted by flagrant fouls and nasty comments from other players, while the league sits back and lets it happen.

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🔥 Chairman @RepPfluger: "Clark has been hip-checked, poked in the eye, and struck in the throat during games stated. These incidents go far beyond routine physical play."



Read the full exclusive in @Outkick ⤵️https://t.co/OhRVqLxKIR — Republican Study Committee (@RepublicanStudy) July 8, 2026

Prominent women's sports and conservative activist Riley Gaines thanked Republicans for their efforts to protect female athletes.

Finally, some adults in the room. Thank you to these Republican Members of Congress for holding the @WNBA accountable on the disgusting treatment of Caitlin Clark. She's been the subject of targeted violence.



Protect your athletes or stop pretending to care about women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/inHBdECp2y — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 8, 2026

In a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert, RSC Chairman August Pfluger wrote about Caitlin Clark's significance to the league. "Caitlin Clark is transforming women’s sports. She has inspired a new generation of young girls to participate in athletics and has become one of the most influential figures in the history of women’s basketball. She is also the face of your league," he wrote. He also cited some of the aggression she has faced, writing, "Clark has been hip-checked, poked in the eye, and struck in the throat during games. These incidents go far beyond routine physical play, yet the WNBA and its officiating have too often failed to address these unacceptable incidents and hold players accountable."

The letter asserts the Commissioner and the league's role in protecting its players. It warns that if "discrimination or retaliation is occurring and creating a hostile work environment," investigations from the Department of Justice or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission could ensue, which may uncover federal civil rights violations. "As Commissioner, you have an obligation to ensure that every player competes in a safe and professional environment, both on and off the court, free from violence, discrimination, or retaliation," the letter reads.

Other signatories weighed in on the matter, reiterating the league's obligation to protect its players from discrimination.

"Discrimination of any kind has no place in women’s sports. The WNBA’s failure to act on these concerning incidents shows an indifference, or active disregard, for civil rights protections. I look forward to receiving answers from Commissioner Englebert,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-2).

"The very foundation of protecting women’s sports means protecting the women who compete in them and preserving the integrity of fair competition," said Rep. Sheri Biggs (SC-3). "The WNBA’s responsibility to ensure that physical play never crosses the line into reckless or unsafe behavior doesn’t end at Caitlin Clark. It’s not partisan, and it’s not controversial," she said.

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The letter requests a response from the Commissioner by July 24 that will answer questions about the league's review and accountability mechanisms for both on-court physical violence and off-court verbal harassment.

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