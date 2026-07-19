One of the DSA's Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence, Too

Linda Sarsour, the radical Islamist activist who works with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), is a major reason why Zohran Mamdani and other Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members are winning elections across the country. CAIR helped bankroll Mamdani's rise to power, and now New York is in serious trouble.

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But Sarsour is not content to ruin just the Big Apple. The DSA wants to destroy Western Civilization and dismantle America. To do that, they have to demolish and rebuild our government and our Constitution. Sarsour also wants to destroy the Declaration of Independence, and write a document based on her values and principles.

DSA member Linda Sarsour calls for replacing the Declaration of Independence.



“Do we have the audacity to…build a document that is our values?”



This is an attack on everything America stands for. pic.twitter.com/6TAxXnlziu — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 17, 2026

"This is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. This is 'America's birthday,' and the question historically is going to be what were we doing on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence? Do we have the audacity to sit around and say that we want to build a document that is our values and our principles and bring millions of Americans around it?" she said.

"I see people on the streets. I see mutual aid efforts. I see young people running for office. I see people of color, marginalized people getting up and saying I'm the leader that I've been waiting for," Sarsour continued, "and seeing people rally around those leaders. And so don't give up hope, folks. There's more to come. We're gonna survive this and some of us are gonna be on the fight back. And some of us are gonna be on the other side waiting to catch you when we win. Because there gotta be other people that are gonna be building the thing that you're that you're going to come to once we win this fight back. Because we will win, my friends. So keep your chin up, your head up."

They cannot, must not, be allowed to win.

What are their values? No borders, no police, no prisons for criminals, Sharia law, the abolition of the Senate and the Supreme Court, and the Electoral College. These are not our values.

"our values"?? Whose values?! GTFO



Invasive species are using our own rights and freedoms to 'fundamentally transform' everything America has built over the last 250+ years. Traitors are welcoming them in, like they won't be sacrificed first in the takeover.



Stop this NOW. I'm… — melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) July 18, 2026

It must be stopped.

Dear .@lsarsour and .@DemSocialists



You are never going to win. You think winning small enclaves where you have flooded the US with illegals and foreigners is going to take over America?

I assure you, I will fight all American enemies foreign and domestic.



And you my enemy. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) July 17, 2026

There's a reason they want to repeal the Second Amendment and take our guns. We just heard it.

How about we replace her with a legit American, instead? — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) July 17, 2026

Yes. Denaturalize and deport.

This is not free speech.

This is a call for insurrection.

This is treason.



She needs to be arrested, tried, jailed, and then given a traitor's consequence. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 17, 2026

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That, too.

Yes.

Hey look, this foreigner in a hijab is trying to alter the fundamental documents of our nation so she can usher in communism. https://t.co/u7f5QkcdWj — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) July 18, 2026

Communism and Islamic theocracy.

An antisemitic lunatic who is hand-picking the DSA candidates in states. https://t.co/Yng1pznlCw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2026

Yes. And this needs to be dealt with.

Everything Palestinians touch, they seek to destroy.



It’s their entire worldview. https://t.co/sVdfygYze9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 18, 2026

The destruction is the point.

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