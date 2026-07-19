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Tipsheet

One of the DSA's Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence, Too

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 19, 2026 11:15 AM
One of the DSA's Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence, Too
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Linda Sarsour, the radical Islamist activist who works with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), is a major reason why Zohran Mamdani and other Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members are winning elections across the country. CAIR helped bankroll Mamdani's rise to power, and now New York is in serious trouble.

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But Sarsour is not content to ruin just the Big Apple. The DSA wants to destroy Western Civilization and dismantle America. To do that, they have to demolish and rebuild our government and our Constitution. Sarsour also wants to destroy the Declaration of Independence, and write a document based on her values and principles.

"This is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. This is 'America's birthday,' and the question historically is going to be what were we doing on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence? Do we have the audacity to sit around and say that we want to build a document that is our values and our principles and bring millions of Americans around it?" she said.

"I see people on the streets. I see mutual aid efforts. I see young people running for office. I see people of color, marginalized people getting up and saying I'm the leader that I've been waiting for," Sarsour continued, "and seeing people rally around those leaders. And so don't give up hope, folks. There's more to come. We're gonna survive this and some of us are gonna be on the fight back. And some of us are gonna be on the other side waiting to catch you when we win. Because there gotta be other people that are gonna be building the thing that you're that you're going to come to once we win this fight back. Because we will win, my friends. So keep your chin up, your head up."

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Related:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISLAM SECOND AMENDMENT

They cannot, must not, be allowed to win.

What are their values? No borders, no police, no prisons for criminals, Sharia law, the abolition of the Senate and the Supreme Court, and the Electoral College. These are not our values.

It must be stopped.

There's a reason they want to repeal the Second Amendment and take our guns. We just heard it.

Yes. Denaturalize and deport.

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That, too.

Yes.

Communism and Islamic theocracy.

Yes. And this needs to be dealt with.

The destruction is the point.

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