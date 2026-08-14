NRSC Launches 'Dogs Against Abdul' to Defeat El-Sayed in November

Yesterday, we learned that while Abdul El-Sayed ran Detroit's Animal Control as part of his job as the executive director of the Detroit Health Department, he oversaw the wholesale slaughter of thousands of dogs and cats.

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Almost 5,000 dogs and cats were euthanized on his watch, including more than 2,200 in 2015 alone. That means 26.4 percent of all dogs euthanized in the county were at the Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC). A whistleblower filed a lawsuit against the City of Detroit, alleging that the operation at DACC was a "dog slaughterhouse" where animals were deprived of medical care, kept in filthy cages, and euthanized without checking for microchips that could have reunited lost pets with owners.

Abdul is a puppy killer. pic.twitter.com/S1YPSvvzpB — Republicans (@Republicans) August 13, 2026

Mike Rogers blasted El-Sayed, too.

This is sickening.



Abdul El-Sayed wants Michiganders to trust him with their families.



Meanwhile, Detroiters couldn’t even trust him with their pets. https://t.co/a2TDddbfgy — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 13, 2026

Americans love their pets and are rightly horrified by what Abdul El-Sayed allowed to happen.

Now NRSC is launching its "Dogs Against Abdul" campaign.

A former animal-control officer alleged overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, inadequate care for sick and injured animals, and dogs not routinely being scanned for microchips before euthanasia. She even described the facility as a 'dog slaughterhouse.' This kind of neglect proves one thing: Abdul El-Sayed is not right for Michigan.

The news of what happened at DACC proves that Abdul El-Sayed is not right for Michigan, and for a donation, you can get a "Dogs Against Abdul" bandana for your beloved four-legged family member. The proceeds will go to help elect Mike Rogers to the Senate, to protect the people and pets of Michigan and America.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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