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Radical Socialist Randy Villegas Wants to Pack the Supreme Court

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 13, 2026 3:30 PM
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Radical Socialist Randy Villegas Wants to Pack the Supreme Court
Photo via Villegas For Congress

Randy Villegas likes to pretend he's a working-class mechanic with a family-owned auto repair shop. In reality, he's a far-left socialist endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and a college professor making more than $170,000 a year. Despite that, he uses taxpayer dollars to try to indoctrinate a new generation of socialists, and wants to "expand the electorate" by giving citizenship and voting rights to illegal aliens.

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He also wants to pack the Supreme Court in an effort to "reform" it. That's because the Left believes the Supreme Court is illegitimate because it has a conservative majority.

"The Democrats continue to make it clear: “everything” is on the table to “reform” the Supreme Court to benefit its agenda. It’s also strange to run on FDR’s failed court-packing proposal. An overwhelmingly Democratic Senate rejected it back in 1937 with a 70-20 vote. They recognized just how much damage it would do to the Court," Severino wrote.

"As we approach roughly the 100-year anniversary of FDR and what he fought for and how he had the courage to stare down the Supreme Court when they were trying to strike down some of his New Deal policies," Villegas said. "I believe that we need reform on the Supreme Court and as Congress we actually have the power to expand or shrink the Court's composition."

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"And I think we need to use every tool possible at our disposal to make sure that we have a court that's more balanced and not stacked against us," he continued, "and everything we try to do. Whether that is Supreme Court term limits, whether that is expansion ... I'm pretty open to any and all tools possible that we need to do in order to act change throughout our country ... because we're not dealing with any administration in this moment. We are dealing with an administration that will literally do anything they can, an overreach of executive power to try and harm our communities."

Let's parse this out some more. Villegas is admitting that the Supreme Court is an obstacle to the Democrats' agenda. The Supreme Court exists to interpret and uphold the Constitution and to determine whether our laws do the same. In short, Villegas wants a Supreme Court that will always rule in favor of the Democrats, even if what they do is unconstitutional.

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Correct. The destruction of America is the point.

And it's apt that he mentions FDR, whose New Deal policies prolonged the Great Depression and made things worse by greatly expanding the power of the federal government. That's an apt metaphor for today's Democrat Party.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics ACADEMIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | SOCIALISM | SUPREME COURT
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