Abdul El-Sayed Just Wrapped Up the Endorsement of These Two Prominent Democrats

Despite polling that shows Abdul El-Sayed is losing important demographic groups in the Michigan U.S. Senate Democratic primary, he just clinched two big endorsements from prominent Democrats: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

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AOC told supporters at El-Sayed rally that the only way a Democrat Senate majority will 'mean something' is if El-Sayed is one of them.

AOC says that a Democrat majority will only “mean something” if they have defund the police Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed:



“If we want to… win a majority that actually means something… then we have to elect Abdul.” pic.twitter.com/1pv8V0eQHX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2026

"So we have to come here to say Abdul El-Sayed represents the politics of the future. And if we want to not only win a Senate majority, but win a majority that actually means something, win a majority that actually changes something, win a majority that when we have it all we hear are excuses but when Republicans have it everything seems to get demolished overnight," AOC said."If we want to win a majority that changes that dynamic, then we have to elect Abdul."

Almost all these Democrats want to defund ICE, and the balance of power if Democrats get control of the House & Senate will want to defund police entirely. https://t.co/wEd2dCOYzC — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) July 20, 2026

And if the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) get our way, they'll do more than abolish the police and ICE. They'll abolish the Supreme Court, the Senate, the presidency, the Electoral College, and the Constitution.

Warren also threw her support behind El-Sayed.

I’m endorsing @AbdulElSayed today—because he is THE fighter Michigan needs in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/skDxiNnEtw — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 20, 2026

"I'm endorsing Abdul El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan," Warren said. "Abdul is the only candidate in this race not taking corporate money, and he's fighting to get money out of politics altogether. Abdul studied to be a doctor, and he's fighting for every single American to have affordable, high-quality healthcare."

But he's not a licensed doctor.

"Abdul has been a card-carrying union member and he's fighting for working people," she continued, "that's why he's endorsed by the United Auto Workers. And he's growing a movement of working people all across Michigan. And that's why I'm endorsing Abdul. He is the fighter Michigan needs in the Senate."

"Michiganders deserve a senator who will fight for you not for special interests running millions of dollars in TV ads to buy this seat. And make no mistake: Abdul is the only candidate in this race who can build the grassroots movement needed to win in November. For money in your pocket, to get money out of politics, and deliver Medicare for All. Michigan, let's get this done," Warren said.

El-Sayed expressed his gratitude for the endorsement.

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Senator Warren’s vision for our future – one where corporations can’t buy politicians and people can afford to put food on the table – speaks to Americans everywhere. She’s been a generational voice for Americans who are tired of the status quo. Michigan needs unbought,… https://t.co/tUtQoAV76f — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) July 20, 2026

"She’s been a generational voice for Americans who are tired of the status quo. Michigan needs unbought, principled leadership, and with Senator Warren’s support, we can get rid of the chokehold that corporations have on our government. I’m so deeply grateful for her support and leadership and look forward to working with her in the Senate," he wrote on X.

Is he "your kind of man," Fauxcahontas? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 20, 2026

He sure is.

And we all saw how well that worked out when she endorsed Graham Platner.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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