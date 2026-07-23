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Tipsheet

Is ActBlue Helping Fund Abdul El-Sayed's Campaign With Fake Donors?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 10:30 AM
Is ActBlue Helping Fund Abdul El-Sayed's Campaign With Fake Donors?
ActBlue logo

ActBlue, the Democratic Party's primary fundraising platform, is in a heap of legal trouble. It appears their officials lied to Congress about foreign donations, and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said he's looking into these allegations and that it was a "top priority" for the DOJ. In April, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against ActBlue, and employees pleaded the Fifth when at a House Judiciary Oversight Committee hearing.

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Now it looks like ActBlue may be helping fund the campaign of Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, and other Democrats, using fake donor names.

This includes $150,000 in donations from an 88-year-old Michigan woman who lives in a trailer and doesn't own a computer. She's donated 47 times to Abdul El-Sayed's campaign.

Here's more:

Elizabeth Waffle, 88, was forced to move into a shabby trailer two years ago after her house burned down. She owns an old pickup truck but no computer.

Nevertheless, Waffle, who lives on a modest pension, is a true believer in liberal causes and continues to make small political donations by way of ActBlue—the Democrat online fundraising platform.

But somehow, those few dozen small donations she has made over the past five years have transmogrified into 14,696 donations totaling more than $150,000—the equivalent of eight donations a day, every day for the past five years, averaging $9.18.

“One hundred and fifty thousand?” Waffle said with real surprise. “Hell no. I don’t have that kind of money.”

She says she has contributed to Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Socialist running for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat, but not 47 times spanning the last two years, as federal filings show.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ KEN PAXTON

Simply incredible.

It's blatant and needs to be stopped.

It's more than a scam.

Yes.

When they say they want "dark money" out of politics, they want to thwart donations to Republicans.

That's (D)ifferent.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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