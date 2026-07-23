Is ActBlue Helping Fund Abdul El-Sayed's Campaign With Fake Donors?

ActBlue, the Democratic Party's primary fundraising platform, is in a heap of legal trouble. It appears their officials lied to Congress about foreign donations, and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said he's looking into these allegations and that it was a "top priority" for the DOJ. In April, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against ActBlue, and employees pleaded the Fifth when at a House Judiciary Oversight Committee hearing.

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Now it looks like ActBlue may be helping fund the campaign of Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, and other Democrats, using fake donor names.

Wow. ActBlue has repeatedly been accused of shady practices to allow illegal foreign donations to Dem campaigns.



This report found instances where the platform assigned hundreds of thousands to elderly donors that clearly didn’t give the money. https://t.co/0ym7eQfLr3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 22, 2026

This includes $150,000 in donations from an 88-year-old Michigan woman who lives in a trailer and doesn't own a computer. She's donated 47 times to Abdul El-Sayed's campaign.

In one notable example, an 88 year old woman who lives in a trailer and has no computer is listed as having donated over $150K to Dem campaigns. Including 47 times to @AbdulElSayed ‘s Senate campaign.



Where is this money really coming from?



Needs to be investigated. https://t.co/JRP6ZLGwSX pic.twitter.com/KxsbsyCcsY — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 22, 2026

Here's more:

Elizabeth Waffle, 88, was forced to move into a shabby trailer two years ago after her house burned down. She owns an old pickup truck but no computer. Nevertheless, Waffle, who lives on a modest pension, is a true believer in liberal causes and continues to make small political donations by way of ActBlue—the Democrat online fundraising platform. But somehow, those few dozen small donations she has made over the past five years have transmogrified into 14,696 donations totaling more than $150,000—the equivalent of eight donations a day, every day for the past five years, averaging $9.18. “One hundred and fifty thousand?” Waffle said with real surprise. “Hell no. I don’t have that kind of money.” She says she has contributed to Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Socialist running for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat, but not 47 times spanning the last two years, as federal filings show.

Simply incredible.

I took 20 minutes one day and looked through ActBlue's donations - then researched a few of the donors. I found multiple cases of provable fraud in just a few minutes. Multiple time donations adding up to thousands of dollars from people that can't afford it. This is obvious a… — joshtpa (@joshtpa) July 23, 2026

It's blatant and needs to be stopped.

As I have been saying for years now... https://t.co/MFtKmP48iG pic.twitter.com/DOvDJWBQht — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 23, 2026

It's more than a scam.

ActBlue is a criminal organization. https://t.co/BO6w8RYDjF — Kellie L. Gambling (@two_bysea) July 23, 2026

Yes.

Keep this in mind when democrats campaign about getting Citizen United and dark money out of politics. ActBlue is one of the largest distributors of dark money to democrats and they have no intention of stopping it. https://t.co/kjEMpnSM2h — Jeff Pollock (@FriedaandFreddy) July 23, 2026

When they say they want "dark money" out of politics, they want to thwart donations to Republicans.

AIPAC = “dark money”

ActBlue = …what exactly? https://t.co/giwwpm4HE1 — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) July 23, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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