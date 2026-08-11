The ACLU Is Suing Wisconsin Over This Trans Issue

There was a time when the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was actually concerned with defending civil liberties and protecting constitutional rights. Those days are long gone, and the ACLU is now another leftist activist organization that exists to push progressive politics, regardless of civil liberties or constitutional rights.

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That means it's all in on the trans agenda, and the ACLU has just filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin. That lawsuit, filed against Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in Dane County alleges that Wisconsin Statute § 69.15, which includes a provision that allows a court petition to change the name and sex on a birth certificate following a "surgical sex-change procedure." Interpretation of that statute varies from judge to judge; some judges require genital or "top surgery" while others accept hormone replacement. Meanwhile, normal people can correct their documents due to an error, without surgery.

The ACLU says that violates equal protection under the Wisconsin Constitution.

The plaintiff, Jaida Birch McGuire, was born (and remains) a male who began identifying as a woman in 2021, starting hormone replacement. McGuire obtained a Vermont driver's license and other documents list his gender as "female." His Wisconsin birth certificate does not.

New trans movement lawsuit is in the news. It's the ACLU, of course, and the issue is current policy for falsifying sex on birth certificates in Wisconsin. According to the suit, Jaida Birch McGuire, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, currently has his sex falsified on other documents… pic.twitter.com/zKQhfUUj2y — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) August 11, 2026

These records should accurately reflect one's biological gender. There's a reason public records do that. And there's a fundamental difference in having a normal person correct an error on his or her birth certificate versus having a person like McGuire, diagnosed with "gender dysphoria" — a mental illness — demand a rewriting of reality.

McGuire was born a man. His birth certificate should reflect this reality.

I will link to the Wisconsin Public Radio News below, even though it's biased and the reporting, as usual, demonstrates little care that IDs and public documents are accurate. As you can see below Mr. Jaida Birch Mcguire has the wrong sex listed on many of his documents already.… pic.twitter.com/eone1ZWEMf — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) August 11, 2026

Jade Hall, the ACLU attorney who helped file this suit told the media, "A lot of different surgical procedures that could be counted are extremely invasive and ... could be contraindicated for a specific person. But the larger issue really is people should just be believed when they say who they are."

The governor's office declined to comment on the litigation, according to Wisconsin Public Radio reporting.

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