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Tom Tiffany's OMAR Act Would Stop Campaign Cash From Going to Spouses

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 12:00 PM
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Tom Tiffany's OMAR Act Would Stop Campaign Cash From Going to Spouses
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

While Francesca Hong campaigns with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Republican Tom Tiffany was advancing legislation to prevent campaign cash from going to politicians' spouses. That's as stark a contrast as you can find in this race, where the socialist embraces the corrupt behavior of Omar and the Republican tries to end the grift.

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Here's more on the OMAR Act:

Wisconsin Republican Reps. Tom Tiffany and Tony Wied introduced the Oversight for Members And Relatives Act on Friday, known as the OMAR Act, which would prevent candidates' campaign funds from benefiting their spouses. The legislation would also mandate the disclosure of campaign-related payments made to their immediate family members, according to the bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

"Public office should never be used to pad a family's bank account," Tiffany told Blaze News. "For years, members of both parties have blurred ethical lines by paying their spouses with campaign funds and labeling it 'campaign work.'"

"The OMAR Act ends this practice and restores integrity to a system that's been abused for far too long."

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There have long been questions about Omar's wealth and her husband's businesses. Back in April, Omar blamed an "accounting error" for a report that her personal wealth had ballooned to somewhere between $6 million and $30 million. After revisions, she reported her wealth was less than $100,000 — possibly even as low as $18,000. 

No one believed that.

Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, also had a winery that suddenly folded just days after those updated financial disclosures. Mynett also had a venture capital business, Rose Lake Capital, with ties to former President Barack Obama. In 2022, that business was almost worthless. Back in January, it managed more than $60 billion in assets.

Sure seems fishy to us.

That's an excellent question. It appears the answer is yes.

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Hong will turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota if she wins. That much is clear.

That status quo is (D)ifferent.

This is exactly the type of government people want. Fair, transparent, and not corrupt.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ILHAN OMAR | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TOM COTTON | WISCONSIN
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