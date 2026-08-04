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Mamdani's Campaign Videographer Is a Radical Who Now Lives in Communist China

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 10:00 AM
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Mamdani's Campaign Videographer Is a Radical Who Now Lives in Communist China
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

It's not a surprise that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani surrounds himself with radicals. Those radicals were often born into wealth and privilege, and use that platform to push for communism, which will strip the middle and working-class Americans of their wealth, property, and freedoms.

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Even his campaign videographer, Eric Hovagim, is one of those rich spoiled kids. Now Hovagim lives in Shanghai, and holds radical views that Mamdani shares, too.

Here's more:

The United States is the "fourth Reich" and the "Epstein empire," Israel is "the most dangerous threat to humanity," and both countries are run by "Zionist pedophiles." The idea of selling weapons to Taiwan is like "Hitler arming Robert E. Lee while he's posted up in the breakaway state of South Florida." Elon Musk is "a valid military target," and Sam Altman is "a human shield."

These aren't just the online rants of some anonymous troll. The man behind these posts is Eric Hovagim, who said he helped film or edit three primary campaign videos for Zohran Mamdani—and posed with the future New York City mayor in an Instagram post in June 2025. In April, Hovagim helped produce popular far-left internet streamer Hasan Piker's mini-documentary about the trip he took to Cuba in March along with hundreds of activists, politicians, and other assorted props of the regime.

Hovagim calls himself a "geopolitical commentator and video producer," and he has over 150,000 followers or subscribers on TikTok, YouTube, and X, plus whatever secondhand influence he reaps through making content for Piker, who has 3.1 million followers on the livestream platform Twitch.

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Incredible. This is all creating a permission structure which the Left will use as their reason for dismantling America.

All of this is correct.

The Democratic Socialists of America recently pledged their loyalty to the Chinese Communist regime. It's important to know that.

We have to keep exposing it, keep talking about it, keep sharing the insanity on social media. Make the mainstream media propagandists pay attention to the story by making it too big to ignore.

The commies running for Congress and governor all claim they just want Medicare for All, and "affordability." It's a lie. They've said repeatedly that their agenda is the destruction of America, and laid out how they'll do that: abolish our Constitution, the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court. Open our borders and grant all illegal aliens amnesty. 

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They call America the "fourth Reich" and other pejoratives not because they believe it, but because they'll use that rhetoric to justify widespread violence against us until they get their way. Hovagim is not a one-off, either. He worked for the mayor of America's biggest city and a popular Twitch streamer who has campaigned with numerous Democratic Socialists. This is who they are, they're telling us exactly who they are, and we should believe them.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHINA | COMMUNISM | ERIC ADAMS | SOCIALISM | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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