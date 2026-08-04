Joe Biden's COVID Advisor Finally Admitted the Virus Came From a Lab

There is one reason Anthony Fauci and every Democrat from Boston to the Bay Area refused to publicly admit the COVID virus came from the Wuhan lab: President Trump said it did, and they couldn't possibly allow President Trump to be right about anything.

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Unfortunately for them, Fauci kept a diary on a government-issued computer and government-issued servers, so we got to read what Fauci actually believed. That includes his belief that the virus likely came from a lab, despite the numerous media appearances where Fauci said it came from the wet market.

Now Dr. Ashish Jha, who was Biden's COVID Response Coordinator, went on CNN to admit that the virus likely came from a lab, a statement that would have gotten you banned from social media and labeled a racist grandma-killer just a few short years ago.

Former Biden White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, tells Dana Bash, "When I went into the White House, my view was this was almost surely a natural outbreak, maybe a lab leak. Based on information I learned and based on information I've seen, I have come to… pic.twitter.com/bovB2nUbq4 — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) August 2, 2026

"You reshared a tweet that said, among other things, the available evidence overwhelmingly does not show that ... let me say it this way. You said that the available evidence overwhelmingly points toward a research-related incident in Wuhan as the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic," Dana Bash said. "And that we were funding research in an institution where we lacked full transparency into what research was being conducted. You agreed with that."

"I did," replied Jha. "This is going to surprise some people. When I went into the White House my view was this was almost surely a natural outbreak, maybe a lab leak. Based on information I learned and based on information I've seen, I have come to conclude that it is more likely to have been a lab leak. Here's the bottom line: no one in the United States knows for sure. The only people who know for sure are officials in China and we still need transparency and accountability on that."

Ah. So now they're going to stop saying it was a natural outbreak and place all the blame on China.

CNN attempted to ruin the lives of anyone who even raised a question in 2021 -22 whether the virus leaked from a lab.



The accepted dogma from the high church of the media: "natural origin, anything else is rank heresy of the worst sort. Excommunicated!"



Despite no direct… — JimBobLAX/TX (@JimBobLAX) August 2, 2026

Never forget how they tried, and often succeeded, in ruining lives over the fact COVID came from a lab.

This is CNN.



We take six years to figure s**t out.



Then act like it’s news. https://t.co/0gU59MIX4v — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 3, 2026

It did not take them six years to figure this out. They knew this in 2020. Dana Bash was texting Fauci, and Jake Tapper was having dinner with him. It took them six years to grudgingly admit what President Trump and the rest of us knew in 2020: this came from a lab.

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