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Oregon Is Another State Stealing 'Trans' Children From Their Families

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 03, 2026 6:00 PM
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Oregon Is Another State Stealing 'Trans' Children From Their Families
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

Oh, look, that thing that wasn't happening happened again. This time in Oregon, where the state Department of Human Services took a teenage girl away from her parents on the complaint of a therapist. Why? Those parents refused to cater to their daughter's gender confusion, and the state found that "abusive."

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The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) first received a referral concerning the family in February of 2023, which was closed at screening. A second referral alleging that the parents “lectured K.A. and called her names” was closed as unfounded. The child’s biological father, Keith Allison, also filed a motion for immediate danger twice in 2024, which were denied. 

The lawsuit states that the Calaways “are conservative Christians, united in their faith. Under their sincerely held religious beliefs, the body is not to be disfigured. Under biological and medical reality, a person cannot change from one sex to the other. A boy is a boy, and a girl is a girl.” The parents also believed that transitioning minors is harmful and “has never been proven safe or effective for treating gender dysphoria.”

"Consistent with these shared convictions, Nicole engaged her daughter with facts and evidence. She showed her daughter recordings of public school-board meetings, material from the Cass Review, and the account of a person who had ‘detransitioned,'" the suit reads.

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Once again, Christians are targeted, and a family is separated. Guess that only counts when it's an illegal alien, though.

The only appropriate response.

This is a travesty, and when these teens regret their transition, the state will shove them aside without facing any consequences for facilitating the mutilation of children.

It's evil, pure and simple.

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"She flip-flopped in her presentation and narrative — not uncommon at all; very characteristic of adolescence and as it should be. But the system is designed to support movement in one direction only. This is what parents are up against and it’s why I teach sophisticated tools. I don’t blame the mom at all for doing what many parents do in this situation; it’s a common and understandable reaction to want to show your daughter counter-narratives. But it’s likely to spark resistance or worse, as in this case, claims of abuse," Winn wrote.

It needs to end. The goal of the communist Left is the destruction of the family. The abolition of the nuclear family is part of the Democratic Socialists of America platform. This is part of that agenda. They won't pass a law to abolish the family, but they will pass laws that they can use to tear families apart.

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News Topics CHRISTIANITY | MENTAL HEALTH | OREGON | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TRANSGENDER
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