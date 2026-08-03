Oregon Is Another State Stealing 'Trans' Children From Their Families

Oh, look, that thing that wasn't happening happened again. This time in Oregon, where the state Department of Human Services took a teenage girl away from her parents on the complaint of a therapist. Why? Those parents refused to cater to their daughter's gender confusion, and the state found that "abusive."

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The Oregon Department of Human Services took custody of a teen girl from her parents after the child's therapist filed a complaint because the parents would not affirm the girl's gender confusion. The state agency said the parents were abusive in causing "mental injury."… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2026

Here's more:

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) first received a referral concerning the family in February of 2023, which was closed at screening. A second referral alleging that the parents “lectured K.A. and called her names” was closed as unfounded. The child’s biological father, Keith Allison, also filed a motion for immediate danger twice in 2024, which were denied. The lawsuit states that the Calaways “are conservative Christians, united in their faith. Under their sincerely held religious beliefs, the body is not to be disfigured. Under biological and medical reality, a person cannot change from one sex to the other. A boy is a boy, and a girl is a girl.” The parents also believed that transitioning minors is harmful and “has never been proven safe or effective for treating gender dysphoria.” "Consistent with these shared convictions, Nicole engaged her daughter with facts and evidence. She showed her daughter recordings of public school-board meetings, material from the Cass Review, and the account of a person who had ‘detransitioned,'" the suit reads.

Once again, Christians are targeted, and a family is separated. Guess that only counts when it's an illegal alien, though.

If my children were taken from me, I would burn them all. My family is what keeps me a good and productive member of society. You remove that, and you get what you deserve. — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) July 31, 2026

The only appropriate response.

CA CPS took ours for the same thing 2 years ago. Last week, the judge took our medical rights under her 18th birthday meaning she can now send her to hormonal sterilization therapy and sex rejection butchery pic.twitter.com/dGEQTtcEJK — Alexandra Lyashchenko PARENTAL RIGHTS MOVEMENT (@AlyashchenkoX) August 1, 2026

This is a travesty, and when these teens regret their transition, the state will shove them aside without facing any consequences for facilitating the mutilation of children.

This is beyond anything America should be allowing or anywhere in the world but definitely not in America. The whole populace should be fighting against these evil actions. — Amanda Mallette (@LTLLADY5180) July 31, 2026

It's evil, pure and simple.

Having worked with several CPS-involved ROGD families sadly none of this surprises me anymore. However, what really stood out to me in the article was the evidence of the daughter’s ambivalence. She flip-flopped in her presentation and narrative — not uncommon at all; very… https://t.co/kFm5NMeM23 — Stephanie Winn, LMFT | ROGD Repair (@sometherapist) August 1, 2026

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"She flip-flopped in her presentation and narrative — not uncommon at all; very characteristic of adolescence and as it should be. But the system is designed to support movement in one direction only. This is what parents are up against and it’s why I teach sophisticated tools. I don’t blame the mom at all for doing what many parents do in this situation; it’s a common and understandable reaction to want to show your daughter counter-narratives. But it’s likely to spark resistance or worse, as in this case, claims of abuse," Winn wrote.

It needs to end. The goal of the communist Left is the destruction of the family. The abolition of the nuclear family is part of the Democratic Socialists of America platform. This is part of that agenda. They won't pass a law to abolish the family, but they will pass laws that they can use to tear families apart.

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