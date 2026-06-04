New York Democrats Mark Pride Month By Erasing 'Mother' and 'Father' From State Legislation

It's Pride Month, so Democrats are not only donning the rainbow flag, they're continuing their work to erase gendered language from our lexicon and destroy the nuclear family. In New York, a bill was just advanced that would replace the terms 'mother' and 'father' with the Orwellian 'gestating parent' and 'non-gestating parent.

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New York Democrats just advanced Democrat State Sen Luis R. Sepúlveda’s bill which would replace the words mother and father with terms like “gestating parent” and “non-gestating parent”



This is real pic.twitter.com/uxUc3OXPlR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2026

Here's more:

A woke new bill erases the terms “mother” and “father” from state child custody and parental laws — a gender-neutral rewriting that’s expected to spark a flood of similarly clunky legislation. “Mother” would be replaced with “gestating parent” while “father” becomes “non-gestating parent” or “parent” in family court along with in domestic and education law, under the legislation, passed this week by state Democrats. “Paternity” proceedings to determine a child’s biological father would meanwhile become “parentage” cases, under the bill, which was rammed through the Assembly in March and of the Senate this week.

A “putative father” — also known as a deadbeat dad — would now be called “an alleged parent” in official state records, under the bill, which was sponsored by liberals Sen. Luis Sepulveda (D-Bronx) and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D-Westchester) and will go to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for approval. “It’s woke culture run amok. It’s one-upmanship,” said state Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar, a former longtime state Senate and Assembly staffer.

When mothers and fathers no longer have a familial relationship with their children, it makes it easier for the state to lay claim to those children. In some places, Democrats are doing that when parents don't adequately affirm their child's 'transgender' status.

It won't stop there.

Women reduced their a bodily function. — julezy (@JulezySays) June 2, 2026

It's demeaning, dehumanizing, and anti-woman.

Democrats will destroy every aspect of Western culture they can. It is a major goal of the Communist.

We must push back on these things as hard as possible. They have already done tons of damage to us over the decades.

It will ONLY get worse! pic.twitter.com/aV7uBkFOCh — The Tyrannists’ Plan (@ElTiranistas) June 2, 2026

An intact nuclear family is the only thing standing between the Left and a socialist state. Which is why they want to destroy the concept and have long called for the abolition of the family.

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