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Democrat NY Rep Stays Silent on His Party's Socialist Rise

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 27, 2026 5:15 PM
Democrat NY Rep Stays Silent on His Party's Socialist Rise
AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth, File

Socialism is surging among Democrats, and nowhere is that stronger than in New York. The Democrat Socialists of America want to abolish the Senate, replace the presidency and Supreme Court, and to abolish ICE, borders, prisons, and government or public ownership of most large corporations. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has already enacted rent freezes and is poised to open multiple publicly owned grocery stores that are doomed to fail. Concern about socialism's rise is spreading even amongst members of the Democratic Party, but not Democrat Rep. Josh Riley (NY-19), apparently. 

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Riley was asked about what he is doing to stop the surge of socialism in his party. He responded with silence. 

His failure to condemn radical ideas like abolishing the Senate, eliminating ICE, and seizing ownership of private corporations falls in line with his previous sins of omission. Earlier this month, Riley refused to denounce Mamdani's $1.5 million pet-food pantry and free and low-cost spay-and-neuter services, paid for by upstate tax dollars that NY Gov. Kathy Hochul handed over. 

NRCC spokesperson Maureen O’Toole commented on Riley's refusal to condemn his party's radicalism, saying, "Josh Riley's silence makes it crystal clear: He is too weak and cowardly to fight back against the socialist agenda of today's Democrat Party. Josh Riley does not represent Upstate New York, and voters will hold him accountable for that in November."

Riley is a representative of the "Working Families Party," which seeks to raise the minimum wage and "criminal justice reform." His refusal to condemn the radicalism stems directly from his own progressive beliefs, all of which would radically raise taxes and energy costs for his constituents in Upstate New York.  

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DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SENATE SOCIALISM

Representatives like Riley who refuse to condemn these anti-American sentiments will be the reason those ideas are platformed and given the power to spread. As long as his silence continues, DSA candidates will continue to rise and run for office, winning seats and slowly eroding the foundations of the country.

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