Four Years Ago, SCOTUS Gave Life a Major Win, and Democrats Are Still Crying About It

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned a nearly 50-year-long precedent that ended millions of lives through abortion. The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson stated that there is no constitutional right to an abortion, sending all regulatory authority back down to the state legislatures. Four years later, millions of babies' lives were saved due to the decision, but Democrats are angrily condemning the reversal and demanding abortion access for all.

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The Democrats' official X account made sure to call the court 'extremists' for overturning a law that legalized the killing of more than 63 million babies.

4 years ago, Trump’s extremist Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade, ripping away the freedom to choose.



We will not stop fighting until Roe is restored as the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/h8RfLWDYNd — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 24, 2026

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also took to X, proudly declaring that he ended a state contract to fund crisis pregnancy centers, which provided women with free testing, baby supplies, ultra sounds, parenting classes, and more.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade four years ago today, women lost a constitutional right that had been guaranteed for nearly 50 years. Like so many across this country, I was angry — for the women in my life, for women who are now struggling to access health care,… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 24, 2026

New York Governor Kathy Hochul went a step further, announcing an additional $250,000 investment in New York City alone, for its Abortion Access Hub.

Four years ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.



New York didn’t back down. We took a different path.



Today, we’re investing an additional $250,000 with New York City to strengthen and expand the NYC Abortion Access Hub.



I’ll never stop fighting to protect a woman’s… pic.twitter.com/grRBCpKr4J — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 24, 2026

Of course, Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer (NY) had to throw his two cents in as well, calling the Supreme Court "MAGA" and "anti-women," and saying the Dobbs decision has had "deadly consequences." Well, Senator, perhaps we agree that there's more work to be done. Following the Dobbs decision, there are still about one million babies aborted annually, and data indicates that abortions in the U.S. actually increased in 2023.

🚨WATCH: Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) calls Wednesday a "grim day" in America on the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/1eiYgAHpNF — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) June 24, 2026

Several Democrat House members also took to X to virtue signal their sadness over the decision and ensure their constituents of their fight for the right to abortion, despite most of their states having minimal restrictions on abortion.

Take Colorado, for example, which allows abortion at every single stage of pregnancy with no limits. Democrat Rep. Brittany Pettersen (CO) said the Colorado healthcare system is being strained by Republicans' banning efforts.

4 years ago, the Supreme Court stripped millions of women of their right to choose when & whether to start a family in Dobbs v. Jackson.



Since then, Republicans have raced to ban abortion, birth control, IVF, and safe medication like mifepristone. And as so many women lose… https://t.co/1TF1dsBFkS — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) June 24, 2026

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The reversal of Roe v. Wade marked a massive win for life, but there is still more to be done. The distribution of mifepristone, the chemical abortion pill, is creating a legal loophole for abortion while posing potential health risks when used without appropriate medical supervision. Further, the federal ban on Planned Parenthood receiving national Medicaid funding is set to expire in just 10 days, and Congress does not appear prepared to renew the ban.

Democrats will continue "fighting the reversal," but the truth is that their states have some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the entire world. The Dobbs decision corrected nearly half a century of backwards precedent, but Democrats are still legalizing murder across the country, and it needs to be stopped.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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