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Tom Tiffany's Odds of Being Wisconsin's Next Governor Just Surged

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 29, 2026 12:30 PM July 29, 2026 12:30 PM
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Tom Tiffany's Odds of Being Wisconsin's Next Governor Just Surged
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

This is good news for Republican Tom Tiffany two weeks out from Wisconsin's primary. Tiffany will likely be facing Francesca Hong in the November general election, and his odds are surging. That means the momentum is on his side, and after last night's debate, things will likely keep going towards Tiffany.

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"Francesca Hong—the worst candidate Democrats could nominate—is now the heavy favorite to win her party’s primary. If she ends up on the ballot, it’s very likely the GOP will flip Wisconsin this November," the post reads.

Tiffany needs to run a focused and disciplined campaign that hammers Hong on her record, and he already is.

When Hong said she'd spend the state's surplus on her socialist schemes, Tiffany said he would give that back to the taxpayers.

His War Room account also pointed out that Hong is a liar on all her positions.

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And when Hong tried to moderate her record, they hammered her on supporting the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform.

Hong is a radical, and the Democrats know this. That's why they dragged David Crowley back into the race, even though he's going to lose.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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