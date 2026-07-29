Tom Tiffany's Odds of Being Wisconsin's Next Governor Just Surged

This is good news for Republican Tom Tiffany two weeks out from Wisconsin's primary. Tiffany will likely be facing Francesca Hong in the November general election, and his odds are surging. That means the momentum is on his side, and after last night's debate, things will likely keep going towards Tiffany.

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🚨HUGE GOP FLIP: Republicans are SURGING in Wisconsin’s governor race, as Tom Tiffany’s odds of winning have QUADRUPLED in less than 3 months.



Wisconsin - 2026 Governor (Odds)

🟦Francesca Hong 57% [-25]

🟥Tom Tiffany 46% [+34]



[Change from April 11]



Francesca Hong—the worst… pic.twitter.com/aTPSLUVFQw — Election Time (@ElectionTime_) July 27, 2026

"Francesca Hong—the worst candidate Democrats could nominate—is now the heavy favorite to win her party’s primary. If she ends up on the ballot, it’s very likely the GOP will flip Wisconsin this November," the post reads.

Maybe, but as always there's a lot of time for the Republicans to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. https://t.co/FaaoFxojWu — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco__Knight) July 28, 2026

Tiffany needs to run a focused and disciplined campaign that hammers Hong on her record, and he already is.

When Hong said she'd spend the state's surplus on her socialist schemes, Tiffany said he would give that back to the taxpayers.

The surplus belongs to Wisconsin taxpayers. It's your money.



As governor, I'll return it in full.



No other candidate will.



Socialist @FrancescaHongWI says it's "irresponsible" to give you your own money back. pic.twitter.com/GQgwznVcvk — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 29, 2026

His War Room account also pointed out that Hong is a liar on all her positions.

She is a liar.@FrancescaHongWI says she wouldn’t defund the police, yet she said it 10+ times.



She says she never called to abolish the Senate, yet she posted it.



She introduced a bill to raise the top income tax rate to 17.3%, then lied about it in the debate. https://t.co/yuduNp0B7m — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) July 29, 2026

And when Hong tried to moderate her record, they hammered her on supporting the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform.

What part of the DSA platform does she oppose?



She called to abolish the police and the Senate.



She called to abolish ICE and supports sanctuary cities and amnesty.



She supports prison abolition.



She also said, “White supremacist patriarchal capitalism is destroying life.” https://t.co/zleg24Bl1v — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) July 29, 2026

Hong is a radical, and the Democrats know this. That's why they dragged David Crowley back into the race, even though he's going to lose.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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