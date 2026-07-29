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The New York Times Is Very Upset About ICE Enforcing Immigration Laws at Airports

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 29, 2026 4:00 PM July 29, 2026 4:00 PM
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The New York Times Is Very Upset About ICE Enforcing Immigration Laws at Airports
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

If you travel internationally, you know that other countries do not play around when it comes to their immigration laws. When this writer went to Egypt last month, she had to purchase a visa at the airport; her passport was checked repeatedly at every hotel, and the country made it very clear they would not tolerate things like non-binary gender markers on travel documents. It's also the country that turned away a gay cruise and has a massive border wall to keep Palestinians out.

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No one in the American media bats an eye at this, of course. Other countries are allowed to have strict immigration laws and enforce them as they see fit. Only when America does that is it a bad thing, which is why the New York Times is clutching pearls once again about ICE doing its job and detaining foreign citizens at airports with expired U.S. visas.

Here's more:

Immigration agents in plain clothes have whisked away targets at check-in counters and arrival gates, with enforcement actions in at least 15 airports in recent weeks. Some of the arrests have occurred quietly, while others have happened as angry fellow passengers filmed the encounters.

The recent arrests appear to be an expansion of an arrangement between the Transportation Security Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Times reported in December that ICE officers were arresting people with deportation orders at airports with the help of information provided by airlines to the T.S.A.

Now, through a review of Homeland Security Department documents and interviews with lawyers for more than 25 people from more than a dozen countries recently detained at airports, The Times has learned that the program apparently now includes people with expired visas — a much larger group.

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It's illegal to be in the country with an expired visa, even if you're married to an American.

That's the argument here.

Enforcing the laws enacted by past Congresses, including Democrat-controlled Congresses.

That doesn't fly, and it shouldn't with immigration.

The horror!

Yes, they are.

Think about the argument here. The New York Times, along with Democrats, are arguing that we should not enforce our immigration laws. That expired visas are just no big deal and we should let these people stay in the country. They do not want to enforce our laws because the Democrats want illegal aliens and their votes. The more non-citizens, the better.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | THE NEW YORK TIMES
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