The New York Times Is Very Upset About ICE Enforcing Immigration Laws at Airports

If you travel internationally, you know that other countries do not play around when it comes to their immigration laws. When this writer went to Egypt last month, she had to purchase a visa at the airport; her passport was checked repeatedly at every hotel, and the country made it very clear they would not tolerate things like non-binary gender markers on travel documents. It's also the country that turned away a gay cruise and has a massive border wall to keep Palestinians out.

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No one in the American media bats an eye at this, of course. Other countries are allowed to have strict immigration laws and enforce them as they see fit. Only when America does that is it a bad thing, which is why the New York Times is clutching pearls once again about ICE doing its job and detaining foreign citizens at airports with expired U.S. visas.

ICE is detaining foreign citizens at airports with expired U.S. visas, including spouses of Americans, according to documents obtained by The New York Times and interviews with immigration lawyers. https://t.co/gHPgFnhc6r — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 28, 2026

Here's more:

Immigration agents in plain clothes have whisked away targets at check-in counters and arrival gates, with enforcement actions in at least 15 airports in recent weeks. Some of the arrests have occurred quietly, while others have happened as angry fellow passengers filmed the encounters. The recent arrests appear to be an expansion of an arrangement between the Transportation Security Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Times reported in December that ICE officers were arresting people with deportation orders at airports with the help of information provided by airlines to the T.S.A. Now, through a review of Homeland Security Department documents and interviews with lawyers for more than 25 people from more than a dozen countries recently detained at airports, The Times has learned that the program apparently now includes people with expired visas — a much larger group.

It's illegal to be in the country with an expired visa, even if you're married to an American.

My car registration expired but I just kept driving it, and then a cop gave me a ticket…



This is Nazi Germany! — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 28, 2026

That's the argument here.

So… they’re doing their jobs? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 28, 2026

Enforcing the laws enacted by past Congresses, including Democrat-controlled Congresses.

So... they're enforcing the law.



I had the same complaint when police arrested me for driving with a revoked license and expired tags.

I told them that I'm an American, the license was only revoked 6 months ago, the tags only expired a year ago, and that the open bottle was just… — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 29, 2026

That doesn't fly, and it shouldn't with immigration.

Mother of God, do you mean to tell me that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is….enforcing immigration laws? https://t.co/Bn31EhVHZW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 28, 2026

The horror!

The @NYTimes is outraged because we’re enforcing immigration laws. https://t.co/rGyYtV1meD — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 29, 2026

Yes, they are.

Think about the argument here. The New York Times, along with Democrats, are arguing that we should not enforce our immigration laws. That expired visas are just no big deal and we should let these people stay in the country. They do not want to enforce our laws because the Democrats want illegal aliens and their votes. The more non-citizens, the better.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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