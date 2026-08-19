The Adults Are Finally Back in the Room

This week the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did something Washington rarely manages: it drew a line and held it. The agency finalized a rule pulling federal Medicaid and CHIP dollars out of what it calls “sex-rejecting procedures” for minors: puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and the surgeries that go with them. It takes effect October 13. The professional outrage machine fired up within hours, right on schedule. I'd like to offer a different reaction. It's about time.

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I've spent more than three decades managing other people's money and testifying as a court-designated expert on fiduciary duty. My job, boiled down, is answering one question: who bears the risk, and did that person actually consent to it? A Twelve-year-old can't take out a mortgage, enlist, buy a beer, or get a tattoo in most states without a parent's signature. Yet for the better part of the decade, federal health entitlements have quietly underwritten irreversible interventions on that exact population, no fiduciary standard required, no informed-consent bar remotely comparable to what I'd need to clear before putting a client into a risky private placement.

Let's be precise about what the rule actually does, because a lot of the coverage hasn't been. It bans nothing. States remain free to fund these treatments with their own money if they choose. CMS isn't raiding hospitals or handcuffing physicians. It's withdrawing the federal match. Roughly 17 state Medicaid programs currently cover one or more of these interventions for minors, and those states now face a choice: pay for it themselves or stop. Mental health coverage for kids with gender dysphoria stays fully intact. Anyone currently on hormone therapy gets a six-month, clinically managed taper, not a cliff. Cable news wants this framed as barbarism. What actually happened is Washington declined to keep co-signing a loan it never should have guaranteed.

Start with the numbers, because arithmetic cuts through spin better than a press release does. Total Medicaid and CHIP spending on these services came to about $31 million in 2023, a rounding error against a program that spends close to a trillion dollars a year, and CMS's own claims data show most of that went to hormone therapy, not surgery. Surgery on transgender minors barely registers to begin with. Harvard researchers counted just 108 cases of any gender-affirming surgery among transgender minors nationwide from 2018 through 2021, roughly 0.04 percent of the transgender youth population. The real fight here is over who signs the check for a small number of procedures that a growing share of clinicians, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, said in a February 2026 position statement shouldn't happen to minors at all.

That shift matters, because “the science says” has done a lot of heavy lifting in this debate. England's National Health Service commissioned an independent, four-year review of its pediatric gender clinics and concluded the evidence behind these interventions was, in the reviewer's own words, “remarkably weak.” The review's author, a pediatrician who spent four years on the project and consulted more than a thousand stakeholders, found no reliable long-term outcome data to support the interventions and recommended England's health service stop prescribing puberty blockers outside of a formal research trial. Sweden and Finland reached similar conclusions years earlier and scaled back on their own. When most of the developed world is quietly pumping the brakes and asking harder questions, Medicaid footing the bill without asking the same questions looks a lot less like compassion than plain inertia dressed up as virtue, and I've watched enough clients confuse the two to know the difference.

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There's a simpler point too, one I make to juries regularly. A fiduciary who commits a client's money to an unproven, high-risk strategy without full disclosure gets sued, and rightly so. Taxpayers are the client here. They never signed off on funding a specific medical intervention that a meaningful share of the clinical establishment now disputes, applied to people who can't legally consent to much of anything else. Letting states that want to keep paying for it do so with their own revenue, while relieving federal taxpayers in Iowa or Alabama of an obligation they never agreed to, is federalism doing exactly what it's supposed to do. Madison would recognize the logic even if half of Capitol Hill has forgotten it.

To be sure, opponents raise a legitimate point: some families on Medicaid will lose access to treatment their doctors recommended, and low-income households have fewer workarounds than wealthier ones do. The American Academy of Pediatrics has called similar restrictions a baseless intrusion into the patient-physician relationship, and that's a real objection, not a talking point to wave off. The answer is that the same professional bodies invoking consensus have also produced the guidelines the Cass Review found rested on remarkably thin evidence, so consensus and correctness are not the same thing. The rule leaves mental health treatment, where the bulk of genuine clinical need actually sits, fully funded, and it leaves state legislatures every legal tool to keep paying if their voters decide that's the right call. What it doesn't leave intact is the assumption that federal taxpayers have no say in the matter. They do. They always did.

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I coached kids for years, in one form or another, and I've watched teenagers change their minds about nearly everything between freshman year and graduation, including things they'd have sworn on a stack of Bibles were permanent at fifteen. That's the whole point of adolescence, not a flaw in it. A federal entitlement program has no business locking in irreversible medical outcomes before that process finishes playing out, and it has even less business doing it on the taxpayer's dime while branding anyone who asks a question a bigot. CMS didn't ban anything this week. It just stopped pretending Washington knows better than a kid's own future self. Call it what it actually is: due diligence.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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