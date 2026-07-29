The Media Will Never Stop Protecting Fauci

Today's Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing with Anthony Fauci revealed one thing: the Democrats and their media allies will stop at nothing to protect Anthony Fauci. Despite his lies, his corruption, and the indescribable harm Fauci inflicted on the American people during COVID—all proven with his diary—the Democrats and media still hail him as a hero.

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Why? Well, in part because they cannot, under any circumstances, allow President Trump and Republicans to be right about anything, including COVID things.

Last night, watch how CNN's Abby Phillip shut down conversations about the diary, which also made CNN's Jake Tapper look really bad.

Here's what happened when @LydiaMoynihan dared to bring up the Fauci diary on CNN.



Abby Phillip immediately shuts it down. Not allowed to be discussed. pic.twitter.com/Nm4sJjqM5t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2026

"I think we need to have transparency around what's going on," Moynihan said. "I think one situation that, frankly, where we saw the government was certainly obfuscating, didn't have any transparency was Anthony Fauci."

The panel exploded.

Why are they so afraid?

"That's actually where we know he was purposefully obfuscating," Moynihan said.

"We sitting here talking about Americans who were killed in theater as a result of a war," Phillip interjected. "We are not going to pivot to Anthony Fauci's diaries."

Well, okay.

Whoa.



The memo clearly went out. Tony Fauci is to be erased from history, never to be brought up again.



A metaphorical version of Jimmy Hoffa. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 28, 2026

Circling the wagons.

Of course she did. The Fauci stuff that came out makes CNN look horrible. I’m sure the marching orders went out. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 28, 2026

They absolutely went out.

Liberals hearing something they either disagree with or want squelched is like the Wicked Witch getting doused with water. So they immediately talk over her loudly to attempt to drown her out. Pathetic simpletons. — Doctor Who? (@GiacomoJoust) July 28, 2026

That's what they do best.

The tenacity with which news outlets like CNN cling to certain narratives is mind-blowing. https://t.co/9M2tdDLrIk — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 29, 2026

Mind-blowing, yes, but not surprising.

It's so incredibly obvious.

When you’re on Abby Phillip’s show and try and talk about what’s in the Fauci diary: https://t.co/tfcdPwMI3W pic.twitter.com/s1RCcbShvB — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 28, 2026

Exactly.

Well, @abbydphillip has to change the subject, she's been ordered to as 90 percent of her colleagues at @CNN are in Fauci's diary as being fed questions, kissing his ass or hanging out with him at a time when everyone else was ordered locked down. Can't have people knowing that. https://t.co/nN06LdBPq4 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 28, 2026

It gives CNN a black eye and they can't tolerate that.