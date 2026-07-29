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The Media Will Never Stop Protecting Fauci

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 29, 2026 2:30 PM July 29, 2026 2:30 PM
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The Media Will Never Stop Protecting Fauci
AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

Today's Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing with Anthony Fauci revealed one thing: the Democrats and their media allies will stop at nothing to protect Anthony Fauci. Despite his lies, his corruption, and the indescribable harm Fauci inflicted on the American people during COVID—all proven with his diary—the Democrats and media still hail him as a hero.

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Why? Well, in part because they cannot, under any circumstances, allow President Trump and Republicans to be right about anything, including COVID things.

Last night, watch how CNN's Abby Phillip shut down conversations about the diary, which also made CNN's Jake Tapper look really bad.

"I think we need to have transparency around what's going on," Moynihan said. "I think one situation that, frankly, where we saw the government was certainly obfuscating, didn't have any transparency was Anthony Fauci."

The panel exploded.

Why are they so afraid?

"That's actually where we know he was purposefully obfuscating," Moynihan said.

"We sitting here talking about Americans who were killed in theater as a result of a war," Phillip interjected. "We are not going to pivot to Anthony Fauci's diaries."

Well, okay.

Circling the wagons.

They absolutely went out.

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That's what they do best.

Mind-blowing, yes, but not surprising.

It's so incredibly obvious.

Exactly.

It gives CNN a black eye and they can't tolerate that.

News Topics ABBY PHILLIP | ANTHONY FAUCI | CNN | COVID-19 | MEDIA BIAS
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