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OPINION

Townhall Celebrates America 250

Townhall Staff
Townhall Staff | Jul 03, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
Townhall Celebrates America 250
Townhall Media

Two hundred and fifty years ago, 56 men, with God's divine providence, changed the course of world history.

The signing of the Declaration of Independence didn't merely announce that America's 13 colonies were rejecting King George III's tyrannical rule. It established a representative government and made clear, in no uncertain terms, what no nation had declared before: that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, and that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.

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This week at Townhall, we're celebrating the 250th anniversary of the greatest nation on earth, the bravery and resiliency of our Founding Fathers, and all those who have defended their vision and fought to maintain our freedom. We're also recommitting to defending the Founders' beliefs that our rights come from God, not government, and that our elected leaders serve We the People.

In a world where evil forces continue to attempt to tear down our great republic and replace it with the failed ideologies of socialism and communism, we're honoring and recognizing the best of America and her people.

We're sharing stories of World Cup visitors falling in love with all the U.S. has to offer. We're shining a light on patriotic messengers like Scott LoBaido, who is using his God-given talent to share the beauty of the American flag. And we're fact-checking the revisionist history of the Left and telling the truth about the brave visionaries that are our nation's Framers.

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AMERICA 250

If you love America, you are in the right place here at Townhall. Join a community of like-minded patriots who want to see our nation thrive for the next 250 years and help us fight for truth by becoming a Townhall VIP member today. Use promo code AMERICA250 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Our Founders believed the idea of America was worth fighting for. It is now up to us to preserve it.

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