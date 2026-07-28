Tech Issue Grounds American Airlines Flights Nationwide

The Federal Aviation Administration warned of a nationwide ground stop for all aircraft in the American Airlines fleet on Tuesday evening.

While @AmericanAir says IT issues are coming back online, unwinding a nationwide ground stop will take quite a while. 6:30pm central time, more than 40 AA aircraft await on taxiways at @DFWAirport Rinse and repeat this scene at major airports they serve around the country for the… pic.twitter.com/IGmDRW3bP7 — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) July 28, 2026

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BREAKING: The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for all American Airlines flights because of an IT issue. pic.twitter.com/p0WiATBKHA — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 28, 2026

DEVELOPING: American Airlines flights not in the air were being held for a nationwide ground stop Tuesday evening because of an IT outage, according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.



Read more: https://t.co/JAMUb4pzRu pic.twitter.com/91NsjfxS7H — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2026

“A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening,” the company announced on social media. “Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again. We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The company did not explain what precisely the issue regarding their IT software was that caused the incident. Numerous planes across the country experienced delays. Observers noted that more than 40 American Airlines aircraft were left waiting on taxiways at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport alone.

While @AmericanAir says IT issues are coming back online, unwinding a nationwide ground stop will take quite a while. 6:30pm central time, more than 40 AA aircraft await on taxiways at @DFWAirport Rinse and repeat this scene at major airports they serve around the country for the… pic.twitter.com/IGmDRW3bP7 — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) July 28, 2026

Since 2230Z, American Airlines flights and regional carriers operating for American are ground stopped (aircraft on the ground cannot depart) due to an IT outage. Approximately 130 fewer flights in the air now than same time last week. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 28, 2026

The company’s tech issue appears to have been resolved without further incident.

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