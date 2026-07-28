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Tipsheet

Tech Issue Grounds American Airlines Flights Nationwide

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 28, 2026 8:00 PM
Tech Issue Grounds American Airlines Flights Nationwide
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

The Federal Aviation Administration warned of a nationwide ground stop for all aircraft in the American Airlines fleet on Tuesday evening.

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“A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening,” the company announced on social media. “Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again. We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The company did not explain what precisely the issue regarding their IT software was that caused the incident. Numerous planes across the country experienced delays. Observers noted that more than 40 American Airlines aircraft were left waiting on taxiways at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport alone.

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The company’s tech issue appears to have been resolved without further incident.

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