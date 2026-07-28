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OPINION

The Fauci Diaries Have Press Running Away

Brad Slager
Brad Slager | Jul 28, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
The Fauci Diaries Have Press Running Away
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BlueAnon – VARIOUS OUTLETS

  • We do not like to throw around the term “wh**es” loosely, but…damn!

Rand Paul has set the social media landscape on fire with his release of the private journal entries from Dr. Anthony Fauci, showing his thought process and self-obsession in the time of the COVID pandemic. Social media is alight with the news, but conventional media outlets are more reserved, and for good reason. So many members are shown to have had intimate communication relationships with him at the time, leading to laudatory coverage of the man with little in the form of critical analysis or even questioning of his imposed methods of dealing with the viral outbreak.

What is seen are the unsettling relationships as his mandates and policies were not just touted, but basically enforced by the journalists and pundits.

Drew Holden has a great thread laying out the various ways he cajoled and manipulated his relationships in the press. CNN was a primary outlet touting his claims and cheering his leadership through various personal contacts. He and Jake Tapper had dinners together at the time Fauci was telling the general public to avoid their own families.

He was also instructing National Geographic that the lab leak theory was not his fault, coaching the Washington Post on how to cover the pandemic, and numerous other news outlets, frequently coaching those who he would be speaking with on what to say and what questions to ask. In any other field of work this would be dubbed “collusion.”

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Related:

ANTHONY FAUCI KAITLAN COLLINS MEDIA BIAS RIFFED FROM THE HEADLINES

News Avoidance Syndrome – CNN

  • If they had crammed fingers in their ears, it would not have looked worse.

On last night’s usual Abby Phillip-hosted roundtable cage match, there was an amusing and deeply revealing portion of their sheer desire to avoid the Fauci diary revelations. Lydia Moynihan was in attendance, and it was rather hilarious to see that at the very instant that she dropped a mention of the Fauci Diaries, the entire panel rose in vocal opposition, and Phillip herself ground her comments to a halt.

Behold, as Lydia does not even get close to the end of her sentence before she is drowned out by the vocal opposition to her broaching that topic.

News Avoidance Syndrome – CNN

  • Nothing, Jake? No comment about the swirling news, involving YOU?!

One of the revealing aspects of “The Fauci Diaries” is that while the bad doctor was commanding that the public stay home and refrain from visiting family and friends, he and Jake Tapper became intimate dining companions. Fauci went to the Tapper residence for one meal, and later, Jake and his wife visited Fauci at his home for a dinner, and these happened with interviews following on Tapper’s program.

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Jake, for his part, seems intent on finding anything else to discuss besides these rather inappropriate mealtime visits.

Legalized Press-titution – VARIOUS OUTLETS

  • Making him a celebrity was bad enough, but a sex symbol…?!

Possibly the most glaring example of Fauci’s narcissism was this nugget, which certainly explains why so few in the press want to delve too deeply into the details. Fauci was so obsessed with tracking his rise in celebrity status (he even catalogued once how he would be featured as a bobblehead doll), that he noted the time he found out that former journalist and novelist Sally Quinn had portrayed a character in one of her erotic novels after Anthony Fauci.

And with that, we can skip our next meal…

Reporting on the Mirror – CNN

  • “Allow ME to explain how ME explaining the comments about ME, on the show having ME as the guest, is not about ME!”

Kaitlan Collins was the target of some of the jibes President Trump delivered at the White House Correspondents Association gala on Friday. She has been the focus of her share of media attention since that night, and she wants to make it clear that she is not to be the focus of discussion.

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She does this by making an immediate appearance on “The Daily Show” to discuss her involvement in the controversy…that is not about her, according to…her.

Newseum Art Installation – APPLE NEWS

  • We are not sure if calling this clickbait is a euphemism or a double entendre.

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