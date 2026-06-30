How a Hungarian Janitor Gave My Family Many Memorable Fourth of Julys

I miss watching the spectacular fireworks display at Eddie Gabor’s house every Fourth of July.

Eddie was my grandmother’s companion the last 20 years of her life until she died in 1988.

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Widowed in her late 40s, she struggled for years to pay the bills and raise her six children.

After she successfully completed that difficult task, Providence intervened.

Wonderful Companion

Always a regular churchgoer, my grandmother had caught the eye of Eddie, a colorful old bachelor — so unassuming you’d never know he was a millionaire.

Though Eddie’s brother married and raised a family, Eddie was never blessed that way. Many years went by and Eddie was still alone — until he met my grandmother.

The two hit it off immediately. They were soon inseparable.

They went to Mass every day. Eddie took her to Pittsburgh’s finest restaurants every night. He became a fixture at family events.

And for many years, he hosted a magnificent Fourth of July celebration for her children and grandchildren.

Best Fireworks in Town

There was no better place on Earth to celebrate the nation’s birthday than Eddie’s backyard — thanks to Eddie’s dad.

You see, Eddie’s dad had been born in Hungary. He came to America as a young man seeking a better life. He took the first job he could get — janitor.

Where others viewed mopping and cleaning as demeaning work, Eddie’s father saw a future.

He started his own janitor business cleaning homes for anyone who’d hire him. Over the next few decades, his company began servicing commercial buildings.

He sent his sons to college to develop their business skills. They joined the business and would help him grow it into one of Pittsburgh’s largest commercial cleaning businesses.

To celebrate his success, Eddie’s dad built himself a fine stone house in an upscale suburb — the home in which Eddie would live the rest of his life.

Eddie’s house sat above a park that offered a perfect view of a magnificent fireworks display the township presented every Fourth of July.

Eddie set out tables and chairs. He made refreshments. Just before dusk, my grandmother’s children, grandchildren, their spouses and many others would arrive.

As the adults laughed and caught up with each other, the children danced around the yard, giggling as their sparklers burned bright.

Soon, the sky would fall black and the fireworks would begin.

As we “oohed” and “aahed” — as the sky exploded into bright colors — Eddie would be next to my grandmother, as contented as a man can be.

Celebrating 250 Years

Eddie threw his last Fourth of July party in 1993, five years after my grandmother died. He died the following winter.

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More than 30 years later, memories of those July Fourth gatherings still fill me with joy — ultimately because the story of Eddie and his father is a joyful American story.

Eddie’s father came here about 120 years ago — when the Declaration of Independence was only 130 years old.

He passionately embraced the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness — turning a mundane job into an incredible life for his family.

That ultimately gave Eddie the means to treat my grandmother like royalty for the rest of her life — and give my extended family Fourth of July memories we will cherish forever.

That’s just one of the many blessings I will cherish this year as America celebrates its 250th Independence Day.

Find Tom Purcell’s syndicated column, humor books and funny videos of his dog, Thurber, at TomPurcell.com. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

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