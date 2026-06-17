VIP
Savages vs. Civilization
Savages vs. Civilization
It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff
It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff
We Know Who Will Be Competing for Georgia's Senate Seat and Governor's Mansion in the Fall
We Know Who Will Be Competing for Georgia's Senate Seat and Governor's Mansion...
Magic Medicine?
Magic Medicine?
VIP
Daily Beast Cites the 'Scandal' of a Comedian Attending a UFC Fight; Press Ignores $1m SPLC Nazi Romance
Daily Beast Cites the 'Scandal' of a Comedian Attending a UFC Fight; Press...
Who Will Be Held Accountable for the Border Policies of the Biden Years?
Who Will Be Held Accountable for the Border Policies of the Biden Years?
VIP
What Can I Say?
What Can I Say?
The Hollywood Left Shamelessly Lies for 'the First Amendment'
The Hollywood Left Shamelessly Lies for 'the First Amendment'
Everyone Should Be Free To Stay In or Get Out Of Social Security
Everyone Should Be Free To Stay In or Get Out Of Social Security
Bernie Sanders Wants Your Great-Grandkids to Pay to Feed Your Kids
Bernie Sanders Wants Your Great-Grandkids to Pay to Feed Your Kids
The Wall That Wasn't: The Establishment Clause From Everson to Kennedy
The Wall That Wasn't: The Establishment Clause From Everson to Kennedy
Why Jordan Must Extradite Ahlam Tamimi and Why America Must Insist
Why Jordan Must Extradite Ahlam Tamimi and Why America Must Insist
VIP
Look Who These Democrats Are Supporting in the World Cup. Hint: It's Not the United States.
Look Who These Democrats Are Supporting in the World Cup. Hint: It's Not...
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts
OPINION

When My Trad Dad Discovered What His Idiot Son Flushed Down the Toilet

Tom Purcell
Tom Purcell | Jun 17, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
When My Trad Dad Discovered What His Idiot Son Flushed Down the Toilet
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

In 1974, when I was 11, I flushed an apple core down the toilet.

My father had remodeled our basement into a wood-paneled family room with a powder room.

Always looking to save a buck — he had six kids to feed on one income — he bought the cheapest toilet he could find.

Advertisement

It never did flush right. My father spent much of his spare time unclogging it.

Armed with this knowledge, it’s remarkable I did what I did.

Regrettable Decision

One Sunday morning, after chomping on a large Washington apple, I lay on the family room couch, too lazy to get up and properly dispose of it.

I noticed about 12 feet away that the toilet lid was up.

In a moment of insanity, I aimed the core at the toilet and flicked my wrist. The core floated majestically through the air and landed dead center in the bowl with a satisfying “kerplunk!”

I later flushed it and never gave it another thought — until a few months later when another clog was reported.

As fate would have it, this happened on a Sunday morning while I lay on the couch holding another Washington apple core. I watched television while my father fought to free the clog.

But nothing he did worked. The plunger failed, but not before he was soaking wet. Two jars of Drano had no effect. Even the plumber’s snake he borrowed from a neighbor would not dislodge the mother of all clogs.

In a fit of rage, my father unbolted the toilet from the floor. In one mighty heave, he lifted it off its mount and set it in front of the television.

Recommended

Here's What Happened During JD Vance's Appearance on The View Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

WASHINGTON

He knelt before the black hole in the floor. He reached his mighty paw inside, then his forearm, then his biceps.

His head was pressed against the cold, wet linoleum, sweat dripping off his nose, veins bulging in his temples.

His eyes lit up.

He had something.

He slowly withdrew his biceps, his forearm and finally his paw — then stared at his clenched fist.

He carefully unpeeled his grimy fingers, and there it was: a black, rotten apple core.

Regrettable Discovery

I could go into detail about his incredible reaction — how he ran through the house shouting, “Who the hell flushed an apple core down the toilet?”

I could describe the shock and horror he felt when he discovered that I, his only son and only hope of carrying on the family name, was the idiot who did it.

But I won’t.

I will tell you, as I explain in my humorous memoir, “Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood,” I was paralyzed with fear, the kind born of respect.

My father loved me and wanted the best for me. He wanted me to master basic virtues — at the very least to master common sense — and I failed him spectacularly.

If only he were like the hapless fathers portrayed on television these days — but he wasn’t.

Advertisement

He was unafraid to discipline and strengthen his children to prepare us for life.

A Father I’ll Never Forget

We lost my father four years ago. He would have been 93.

What I wouldn't give to hear him ask me, as he did jokingly over the years, “Why the hell did you flush an apple core down the toilet!”

My heart aches for so many children who are without firm direction because they lack guidance from an unapologetically masculine father who dresses them down — so he can shape them into sensible, responsible human beings.

The way my father did when I flushed an apple core down the toilet in 1974.

Find Tom Purcell’s syndicated column, humor books and funny videos of his dog, Thurber, at TomPurcell.com. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened During JD Vance's Appearance on The View Matt Vespa
Savages vs. Civilization Kurt Schlichter
It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff Matt Vespa
Here's What Was Just Revealed About One of the Alleged UFC Freedom 250 Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts Joseph Chalfant
We Know Who Will Be Competing for Georgia's Senate Seat and Governor's Mansion in the Fall Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Top Columns
Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan's Motion to Escape Justice Is Denied Amy Curtis
Advertisement