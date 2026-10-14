Has Kristen Welker Ever Been Weaker?

Twenty years ago, Democrat politicians had a reason to be queasy over making an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." Back then, host Tim Russert asked pointed questions, often relying on research to bring up potentially embarrassing statements and actions. Even Barack Obama knew he was going to get a serious probe of his past statements and policy positions.

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The current host, Kristen Welker, is no Tim Russert. On October 11, she interviewed Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The first question was Russertesque, quoting El-Sayed from 2012 criticizing Obama, who is now about to join him on the campaign trail. Then Welker let him uncork a 321-word answer.

Then she followed up softly: "Any concerns that there could be some underlying awkwardness to his visit, given your past criticism?" Once again, an answer over 320 words.

This is one way journalists offer deference to Democrats. When Welker interviews Donald Trump, the interruptions are incessant. During her last Trump battle in May, Welker sounded like Rachel Maddow: "What do you say to those who believe you are taking the country down an authoritarian path?" Then she repeatedly interrupted his answer.

But Democrats get a long rope. When Welker asked El-Sayed about his "hurt people hurt people" excuse for a man attacking a Michigan synagogue, his answer was 382 words. The question carried that "helpmate" tone: "What is your message to Jewish voters who still have reservations even after hearing your apology?"

Then came questions about the El-Sayed family's associations with the Muslim Brotherhood, classified as a terrorist group by the United States. Welker failed to do the Russert thing and read aloud some tweets from the candidate's sister, Eman Abdelhadi, a professor at the University of Chicago.

There's this one from 2012: "Had an amazing talk with my mom about her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early 70s while she was in college #respect."

In another 2012 post, Abdelhadi wrote: "My family has long been MB, but I've always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively." In a third post from 2013, she wrote, "Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in #Egypt. Lie low, stay safe."

For some reason, Welker couldn't quote those and ask direct questions. She was just "offering a chance" to rebut the Republicans. "I want to give you the chance to address some of the attacks that were lobbed on the debate stage. They've also been airing in ads. Former congressman Mike Rogers repeatedly tried to tie you and members of your family to the Muslim Brotherhood."

The candidate interrupted: "You know, Kristen, the only reason he said those things is because he really wanted to repeat the word Muslim."

Welker deferentially accepted the Islamophobic-GOP spin, before repeating: "Let me give you a chance to respond because he made roughly 10 references, seemingly trying to link you to terrorism."

El-Sayed bluntly denied his family had any Muslim Brotherhood ties, and then Welker let him give a campaign speech of 479 words — more than two and a half minutes — saying his opponent Mike Rogers doesn't want to discuss issues that matter to voters. Has Welker ever been weaker?

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When Fox News pressed the El-Sayed campaign about the tweets after Welker's deeply flawed questions, they said the Muslim Brotherhood accusations have been "debunked as racist and untrue." So, the sister is a lying racist? Or it's racist to spread what she said?

When it comes to controversial Democrats, Welker is not an interrogator. She's an enabler. She's not harping on facts. She's spreading a theatrical fog. She's not trying to break news. She's trying to aid a candidate.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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