VIP
Savages vs. Civilization
Savages vs. Civilization
It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff
It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff
We Know Who Will Be Competing for Georgia's Senate Seat and Governor's Mansion in the Fall
We Know Who Will Be Competing for Georgia's Senate Seat and Governor's Mansion...
Magic Medicine?
Magic Medicine?
VIP
Daily Beast Cites the 'Scandal' of a Comedian Attending a UFC Fight; Press Ignores $1m SPLC Nazi Romance
Daily Beast Cites the 'Scandal' of a Comedian Attending a UFC Fight; Press...
Who Will Be Held Accountable for the Border Policies of the Biden Years?
Who Will Be Held Accountable for the Border Policies of the Biden Years?
VIP
What Can I Say?
What Can I Say?
Everyone Should Be Free To Stay In or Get Out Of Social Security
Everyone Should Be Free To Stay In or Get Out Of Social Security
Bernie Sanders Wants Your Great-Grandkids to Pay to Feed Your Kids
Bernie Sanders Wants Your Great-Grandkids to Pay to Feed Your Kids
The Wall That Wasn't: The Establishment Clause From Everson to Kennedy
The Wall That Wasn't: The Establishment Clause From Everson to Kennedy
Why Jordan Must Extradite Ahlam Tamimi and Why America Must Insist
Why Jordan Must Extradite Ahlam Tamimi and Why America Must Insist
When My Trad Dad Discovered What His Idiot Son Flushed Down the Toilet
When My Trad Dad Discovered What His Idiot Son Flushed Down the Toilet
VIP
Look Who These Democrats Are Supporting in the World Cup. Hint: It's Not the United States.
Look Who These Democrats Are Supporting in the World Cup. Hint: It's Not...
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts
OPINION

The Hollywood Left Shamelessly Lies for 'the First Amendment'

Tim Graham
Tim Graham | Jun 17, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
The Hollywood Left Shamelessly Lies for 'the First Amendment'
Townhall Media

Anyone could have predicted that the elitist snobs would lose their minds over the White House hosting a UFC event on President Donald Trump's birthday, led by Lawrence O'Donnell wailing about the "despicable vulgarity" of the whole thing.

Advertisement

But the Hollywood Left attempted despicably vulgar counterprogramming in Manhattan, a "star-studded event" titled "Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment." It was hosted by Jane Fonda's Committee for the First Amendment. That's right -- the woman who pretended to shoot at American airplanes with Vietnamese communists is now lecturing us on our freedoms.

"Right now, the government and its cronies (are) routinely violating its First Amendment to silence artists," Fonda claimed onstage. "Shuttering institutions like the Kennedy Center, defunding museums and the National Endowment of the Arts, and banning books, canceling TV hosts who speak out. It's really bad."

No one "fact-checks" celebrities when they lecture like Blutarsky in "National Lampoon's Animal House" about the Germans bombing Pearl Harbor. The NEA hasn't been "defunded," but there have been grant cancellations. The Kennedy Center hasn't been "shuttered," but it's closed for repairs. The government didn't "cancel TV hosts" like Stephen Colbert. But they pretend that's what happened when Trump cheered it on.

But the most fraudulent argument here is that Fonda & Co. did anything for free speech as Team Biden geared up to censor and spike all the "disinformation" coming from conservatives. Fonda only started her "committee" up again to perform against Trump. They are the cynics that think free speech is only for them, and we have "democracy" only when the Democrats win.

Recommended

Here's What Happened During JD Vance's Appearance on The View Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Like clockwork, Robert De Niro came out for the latest in his "tuck Frump" lectures. He claimed, "I hate to say it, but loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuser. I can't love a country that starts stupid and inhumane wars, killing thousands of innocents and indirectly causing the deaths and suffering of millions more. I can't love a country that takes health care away from millions of people and uses that money to enrich their pals in the Trump-Epstein class. I can't love a country that sends out masked militias to shoot citizens in the streets, torture our neighbors and separate families."

Nobody's going to "fact-check" any of that bilge. The Hollywood Left opposes all American wars as "stupid" (and often ends up siding with the enemy, like Fonda). Democrats constantly yammer about the Republicans "taking health care away from millions" when it often means the Republicans would first like proof of citizenship, or some work requirement for Medicaid, or they refuse to spend endlessly to shore up the so-called Affordable Care Act. No conditions on the taxpayer money are allowed.

It's almost boring at this point to hear leftists trash any attempt at enforcing our immigration laws as murderous masked militias shooting citizens. In their ongoing caricature, every ICE agent is smeared as a murderer, and every illegal alien is wonderful, possibly a valedictorian who's about to cure cancer.

Advertisement

But the fact-mangling didn't just come from arrogant actors. Joyless Joy Reid was there, too, claiming evil billionaire Jeff Bezos ripped the anti-Trump motto "Democracy Dies in Darkness" off the front page of The Washington Post. Wrong. It's still there, every day.

Inside the Hollywood Bubble, Bette Midler sang a peppy song about fighting the "fascists" -- by that, she means all Trump voters. Their cartoon is so self-congratulatory -- we're democracy, you're fascism. Call Kamala Harris a "communist" and the "fact checkers" pounce. Call a conservative a "fascist" and nobody blinks.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened During JD Vance's Appearance on The View Matt Vespa
Savages vs. Civilization Kurt Schlichter
It's Over. Here's Who Won the Alabama Republican Senate Runoff Matt Vespa
Here's What Was Just Revealed About One of the Alleged UFC Freedom 250 Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
California Requires Proof That You're Gay to Get These Taxpayer-Funded Contracts Joseph Chalfant
We Know Who Will Be Competing for Georgia's Senate Seat and Governor's Mansion in the Fall Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Top Columns
Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan's Motion to Escape Justice Is Denied Amy Curtis
Advertisement