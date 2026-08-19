One Place Schumer Sends Your Money

When Congress was considering the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in June of last year, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D.-N.Y.) pretended he was dedicated to fiscal restraint.

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"The CBO just handed America the receipt for Trump's 'Big, Ugly Bill' -- and it's devastating," said Schumer. "Senate Republicans' bill would blow a $3.3 trillion hole in the debt to pay for billionaire tax breaks.

"This is the biggest debt increase in U.S. history," he said.

In fact, as this column has noted before, when Schumer was serving as Senate majority leader from Jan. 3, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2025 (during most of which time former President Joe Biden was in office), the federal debt massively increased. In fact, it climbed from $27,678,274,970,427.93 to $36,164,146,727,045.82 — a jump of more than $8.4 trillion.

Schumer, as this column has also noted before, has often focused his official press releases not on the federal deficit but on the federal money that is being spent in his home state of New York. This is money that has been taxed away from working Americans all across the country — or borrowed on the backs of future generations of American workers.

On May 21, for example, he put out a press release bragging about $1 billion in federal money that could be invested in a "quantum wafer" facility in New York. "Schumer today applauded the Commerce Department's letter of intent to award up to $1 billion in federal CHIPS R&D funding, combined with an additional $1 billion in investment from IBM, to form a new entity to operate a secure 300mm quantum wafer fab at Albany NanoTech," said this release.

On June 12, he announced more than $13 million in additional federal dollars that were going to be sent to this state. "U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D.-N.Y.) today announced $13,193,762.22 in federal funding for 17 projects across Upstate New York through the Northern Border Regional Commission," said his press release. "Schumer and Gillibrand said these projects will help address critical needs across the region, including upgrading water infrastructure, replacing aging bridges, building new childcare facilities, boosting workforce development programs, and more to improve the quality of life and spur economic development in the region."

On June 30, he announced an even larger federal spending program in his state. "U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $63,692,917.00 in new federal funding to upgrade airport facilities and equipment at Upstate New York airports," said this press release.

The next day, Schumer and Gillibrand announced "$25 million in federal funding" to make "safety improvements along U.S. Route 9" in New York.

The day after that, Schumer announced he had delivered "$1 million in federal funding for Binghamton University to purchase equipment for advanced microelectronics packaging."

Five days after that, according to another Schumer press release, he delivered "$811,000 in federal funding for Broome-Tioga BOCES to expand onto a campus in Tioga County."

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A week later, Schumer, Gillibrand and Rep. Joseph Morelle (D.-N.Y.) "announced the University of Rochester-led STELLAR Engine has been selected for a $15 million award through the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF)'s Regional Innovation Engines Program, which was created by Schumer's CHIPS & Science Law."

On July 29, Schumer "announced that GlobalFoundries is receiving a letter of intent from the U.S. Department of Commerce to award up to $300 million in federal funding from Schumer's CHIPS & Science Law for accelerating domestic silicon photonics research and development to support artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure."

On Aug. 13, Schumer, Gillibrand and Rep. Josh Riley (D.-N.Y.) "announced $6.5 million in federal funding for Ithaca Tompkins International Airport" to "help the airport construct a new, 23,443-square-foot snow removal equipment facility."

That same day, Schumer and Gillibrand also "announced they are delivering $5,367,282 in new federal funding to upgrade airport facilities and equipment at Upstate New York airports." Among other things, this money would be used to "modernize and upgrade taxiways."

Then on Aug. 17, Schumer "joined Keuka College leaders to cut the ribbon on the College's new Rural Community Outpatient Clinic," for which he had secured $1.6 million in federal funding.

While Schumer was boasting in his press releases about getting federal funding funneled to his state, he was also admonishing his Republican colleagues for pushing "lopsided spending bills" and calling for the Senate to "responsibly" fund the government.

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On July 13, Schumer sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to his fellow senators about the ongoing appropriations process.

"Meeting that moment, however, requires our Republican colleagues to work with us -- to see Democrats not as partisan foes, but as fellow Americans," Schumer wrote. "So far, they have chosen a different path: lopsided spending bills that supersize the President's war budget, leave families behind, and let corruption go unchecked."

"Eleven weeks remain before the September 30 funding deadline," Schumer wrote back then, "time enough for Republicans to abandon my-way-or-the-highway budgeting and begin the serious bipartisan negotiations required to fund the government responsibly."

Would Schumer believe it was funding the government responsibly if future appropriations laws blocked his ability to funnel tax dollars paid by workers all across the country to the local projects he prefers in his home state of New York?

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