Despite a Decade of Controversy, the Semiquincentennial Pool Party Was a Blast

There is a time to be bipartisan, and there is a time to be all-in. America's Framers did not wait for an agreement with the British monarchy to declare independence. They were all-in, committed to breaking away from Great Britain. The Trump administration left America250, a Congressional initiative, to create Freedom250 and give America the “most spectacular” birthday party possible, according to President Donald Trump.

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Additionally, the administration used emergency exemptions to bypass the bidding process for the possibly more controversial renovation of the Reflecting Pool located on the National Mall–one of over 400 properties overseen by the National Park Service (NPS). Freedom250 and pool renovations didn’t break away and create a new nation, but took decisive action and made our 250th birthday one to be proud of.

The United States Semiquincentennial Commission Act of 2016 created a commission to plan and execute America’s 250th birthday, dubbed America250. A seemingly bipartisan effort to plan events for the whole country ended up only one piece of the celebration.

Many on the left and right like to champion an “all-of-the-above” energy approach, so why can’t the celebration be non-competing efforts from the executive and legislative branches? More events make the celebration better, right?

President Trump’s Freedom250 celebration attempted to break the Guinness World Record for largest pyrotechnics display while America250 had the “America’s Field Trip” initiative where students from grades three-12 around the country answered what America means to them. The more the merrier.

But alas, in 2021, with more than four years to deliver on the 250th, Renee Bouchard, America250’s chief of staff, resigned. She cited working conditions that supposedly were “hostile, toxic, retaliatory as well as discriminatory through actions/behaviors/comments based on sex and race.” What followed was a lawsuit against the America250 Foundation with four female plaintiffs, all women who have not taken a political side.

President Trump had the freedom to create a better union: a better group to serve Americans who want to celebrate. That decision should be bipartisan. The Reflecting Pool renovations certainly should be bipartisan or even nonpartisan, as well.

The Reflecting Pool is a national symbol of American progress and unity. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech took place at this historic spot. The pool should teem with clear principles that celebrate the simple beauty of American freedom and expression.

But since the pool's initial construction in the 1920s, every president has dealt with engineering challenges such as excessive water draining and dirty water from the shallow pool. At one point in the 1980s, it was reported that 500,000 gallons of water leaked from it every week.

In preparation for Freedom250, President Trump chose patriotism over permitting schedules. It takes confident leadership to make sure timelines are met when the status quo is backlogged and late. The expedited bidding process allowed for draining to coat a colored waterproofing liner. This time-saver to skip the lengthy bidding process came in handy when vandalism was spotted, and the U.S. Park Police arrested at least seven individuals weeks before July 4th. Those arrested were responsible for cutting the liner and intentionally dumping fertilizer to promote algae growth. The construction company then reframed, drained, and refilled the pool to fix the unexpected damages.

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Afterwards, partisan trolls stood at the pool cheering for algae to grow and fester. These people were a standing textbook for partisanship. Everyone should want D.C., our capital city, to look nice, especially when hundreds of thousands of people come to visit.

One has to take opposition to Trump’s unifying efforts with a grain of salt. If the Left is willing to cheer for algae to make a park ugly, they are also willing to sabotage America250 and Freedom250.

When America isn’t stewarded properly, it spoils or has algal blooms. America is beautiful, and the Reflecting Pool that shares a common mission and has reflected and broadcast the best of America back to its citizens should be respected. Vandals should be held accountable to justice, and admirers should bask in America's beautiful history and future.

For once, let’s clear the water and reflect on the recent renovations and groups that made an unforgettable 250th birthday celebration happen. For once, let's not let false bipartisanship get in the way of unity. Our republic has withstood many internal battles. The next 250 years should be focused on real issues in this country, not a silly back-and-forth. To drain the swamp, we need to reflect on how we can celebrate and thank God for freedom in America.

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Sydney Rodman is a visiting fellow with the Independent Women’s Center for Energy and Conservation.

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