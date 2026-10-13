Sensing Midterm Blood in the Water, the Hibernating Woke Left Is Waking Up

In June of this year, several MLB baseball players hand-scribed Bible verses on their Pride Night uniforms and caps. It was a silent declaration of faith even as they were made by Major League Baseball to “Wear the ribbon.”

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In response, Vice President JD Vance wrote on X, “Trump won we don’t have to do this anymore.” He wasn’t entirely wrong. In the wake of Donald Trump’s 2024 electoral win, the political and cultural Left was left completely defanged and seemingly out in the wilderness. Icons like Wayne Gretzky weren’t afraid to don MAGA hats on the golf course as calls for him to apologize were shrugged off. There was about a five-minute period there where Democrats warned about the gender theory insanity that infected their party.

Stephen Colbert’s "Late Show" folded due to low ratings and a bloated budget. Attacks on actress Sydney Sweeney for her denim ad campaigns were feckless. The exhaustive cancel culture that has infected the media and the country was responded to with a resounding Donald Trump reelection, to the point that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), the Democratic totem for much of that atmosphere, was forced to declare that “Woke One was Crazy!” when asked about the insanity of the past five years that she and her party had propagated onto the country. She even stopped using the term “Latinx,” and Former Affable Gay Mayor Secretary Pete Buttigieg removed the pronouns from his X bio.

The problem is there was no Woke One. There is only Woke, and it has simply been in hibernation, and now, feeling emboldened by polling, showing a Democratic Party resurgence coming out of the midterm elections, they are once again ramping up and sharpening their knives.

Look no further than the aptly timed organized protests against Cornell University over the handling of a consensual student fraternity orgy from two years ago. One of the participants, a female, is now filing a civil lawsuit against what has come to be known as “The Cornell Seven,” and has reinvigorated the MeToo Moral Panic mob mentality. Protests being organized on college campuses feel artificially timed for the midterm elections happening in just three weeks.

Earlier this month, the Baltimore City Rock Opera Society hired and then abruptly fired their new executive director over what they believed was an act of racist cultural appropriation. What was that unforgivable act? She appeared in a social media video with her hair in cornrows, which she stated she did for the Burning Man Festival, the famous EDM (and drug-fueled) costumed art gathering in the Nevada desert.

Last week, the Portland Trail Blazers also hired, and then instantly dismissed the same day, their new play-by-play commentator after a local reporter dug up tweets from him, dating back to his teenage years, which they felt were racist, sexist, and inappropriate. There were only three tweets that were rediscovered, but it was enough for the NBA team to fire a new team voice.

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Last month, several members of the Democratic Party, including Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, pushed a vile lynching hoax without any media repercussions or fact-checking. That’s not on accident.

And just this past weekend, a media-driven mob has set its sights on comedian Shane Gillis (again), lashing out at his monologue as Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) guest host. Gillis performed his usual “every-man” bro-style of comedy and made comments on women’s gym attire. Gillis is usually the self-target of his own brand of self-deprecation, and this was no different. That has not stopped the BlueSkies and the media from attempting to get Gillis banned from hosting SNL for a fourth time.

Hollywood Reporter journalist Tony Maglio wrote:

“SNL attracts liberal talent and a similar audience. It films in New York City and its main target is Donald Trump. The show’s writers and cast members are generally a diverse group of Gen Z-ers that came up in improv, sketch and standup comedy. They don’t listen to Joe Rogan — Gillis’ buddy who, along with Theo Von (and Dan Soder, kind of) got a shoutout in the set — and they don’t drink the Bud Light Gillis endorses. Studio 8H is not the place for gay jokes and jokes against women.”

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That kind of blatant admission is unusual. None of this is happening in a vacuum. The media, offering their as-usual friendly assistance to Democratic Party candidates, senses blood in the water for a perceived unpopular GOP heading into a midterm election where they can claw back some kind of congressional power and cultural relevance, and if you think Woke One was crazy, we’ve gotten just a minor taste of what Woke Two is going to look like.

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