Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Shows Education Can Be Fixed

Amid celebrations of our nation's 250th birthday, Gallup serves up a sobering portrait of general dissatisfaction with our nation's core institutions.

"Confidence in U.S. institutions Remains Near All-Time Low," reports Gallup.

Advertisement

Of 14 core institutions—banks, big business, labor, the presidency, Congress, schools, healthcare, etc.—only 27 percent say they have "a great deal/quite a lot of confidence," one point above the all-time low for this average.

In 1979, the percent expressing "a great deal/quite a lot of confidence" in these 14 core institutions stood at 48 percent.

One explanation is the double-edged sword of the growth of government. More government means more inefficiency. At the same time, the more government control grows, the harder it is to change and reform. More government, more interest groups, more lobbying to keep the status quo.

Let's consider education.

Per Gallup, only 27 percent say they have high confidence in our public schools. The highest it's been since 1993 was 41 percent.

Any marketplace in which three-quarters of consumers are unhappy with the product they're getting would see intense activity by suppliers to change what they are delivering. That's when the marketplace is free.

But when the market is dominated by government and unions, the best interests of the consumer—in the case of education, parents, and children—do not rule. Powerful interest groups that profit from the status quo use money and power to block change.

When only 27 percent are satisfied with our public schools, how can we possibly understand that only 28 states have opted in to the new Education Freedom $1,700 federal tax credit to contribute to scholarship funds to help parents privately educate their children?

The answer is 25 of the 28 states that have opted in are Republican states. Democrats are subservient to the hundreds of millions of political contributions from the teachers’ unions and their agenda to indoctrinate our kids with progressive values.

The results—pathetic test scores—speak for themselves.

But now we can see what happens when governors really care about children and families, put learning as their priority, and let the marketplace work to give parents freedom to choose what they see as best for their kids.

Under the leadership of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas set up its Education Freedom Accounts program, establishing a platform through which parents have available scholarship funding to use to choose where to send their children to school.

Data is now coming in for the program, now in its second year.

Per a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, students participating in the Education Freedom Account program "outperformed nearly 60% of students nationwide in math and English on standardized assessments."

Further, according to the report, there are almost 50,000 students now using these accounts and 81 percent of K-12 parents support the program—up 20 points from 2023.

The Education Freedom Accounts provided $6,684-$7,627 to each student for educational expenses.

Blue New York state has not opted in to the Education Freedom Tax Credit.

Investor Jeff Yass noted in The Wall Street Journal that, despite New York City spending $42,000 per student in its public schools, scores in math and reading are dismal.

Advertisement

Yass suggests to New York City socialist Mayor Mamdani that the $42,000 be split in half, giving a scholarship voucher worth $21,000 for each child and the other $21,000 into a savings account in the child's name. After 13 years, when the child graduates high school, there would be $300,000 accumulated—assuming a paltry 2 percent annual interest rate—for college.

We celebrate America's 250th birthday with joy, even though a lot is not what it should or could be.

Freedom is precious and magnificent because it leaves the door perpetually open for renewal.

One party, Democrats, thinks that freedom is the problem.

Republicans know that freedom is the answer.

Young new Republican leaders such as Sanders are shining examples of the great potential ahead.

Star Parker is founder of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and author of "Necessary Noise, How Donald Trump Inflames the Culture War and Why this is Good News for America" (Hachette 2019).

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.