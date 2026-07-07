How Mike Rowe's 'Build Freedom' Aims to Restore the Dignity of American Work

If you stand on the banks of the Monongahela River just south of Pittsburgh, you can still hear the echoes of an America that used to build things. It is a quiet testament to a bygone era, the kind of place where the skeletal remains of old factories, once giant sentinels along the rivers, serve as a backdrop to everyday life.

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For decades, the story written about river towns in post-industrial Pennsylvania and Ohio, or places like Macomb County, Michigan, and the small communities outside of Fort Worth, Texas, has been one of decline.

It is a familiar, weary Beltway narrative about the Rust Belt and the forgotten middle. But if you actually pull up a chair, talk to the people on Main Street, and look past the talking heads on cable news, you will find that the American spirit has never truly left. It was just waiting for the right spark.

That spark arrived with the launch of "Build Freedom," a new federal initiative out of the U.S. Office of the Assistant Secretary for Industrial Base Policy that is designed to promote skilled trades in the United States.

Build Freedom launched last week in Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, with more states coming on later this year.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Mike Rowe said that the Department of War recognizes the urgent need to close the skills gap and strengthen America's defense manufacturing and industrial base. "And this initiative will provide opportunities for people to get skilled-trades training and get paid to be part of something that is bigger than themselves (and) keeps them in their communities if they want," he said. The initiative connects people who are interested in learning a trade by providing scholarships, apprenticeships, training opportunities and job postings through Build Freedom's newly launched website, BuildFreedom.US.

"There is a significant shortage of skilled tradespeople in our country, and that gap is only widening," Rowe said, adding that it is deeply concerning for our national security.

"People often don't connect the dots, but the skills gap deeply impacts our country's ability to protect itself. We need those workers to build ships, aircrafts, armed state-of-the-art vehicles, defense systems and energy infrastructure," Rowe said. "It's also making it hard for the average American to find a plumber or an electrician.

"Build Freedom is a national effort to reinvigorate the skilled trades by shining a light on hundreds of thousands of AI-proof, six-figure jobs currently open in the defense industrial base. My foundation is pleased to offer scholarships for these essential jobs, and I'm honored to help launch the initiative."

To the bureaucrats inside the Washington, D.C., perimeter, the program might look like a series of standard lines in a budget proposal. They will tell you it is a response to a looming crisis: a national security gap where for every five skilled tradespeople who retire, only two step forward to pick up the torch. They will talk about the urgent need to build ships, aircraft, vehicles and energy infrastructure to secure America's defense manufacturing base.

But out here, on the front porches and in the local diners, the crisis is much more personal. It is the fact that you cannot find a local plumber or a reliable electrician when your basement floods. It is the quiet worry of a father wondering if his son will have to leave his hometown just to find a job that pays a living wage.

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That is why the government did something unusual. They stepped outside the Beltway and partnered with Rowe, host of the iconic "Dirty Jobs" and founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, who has spent nearly 20 years doing the kind of shoe-leather advocacy that insular institutions often overlook.

Rowe understands what both the people in this country, as well as the corporations, have known for a long time: There is profound dignity in hard, manual labor.

Through the newly launched portal at BuildFreedom.US, the initiative aims to bridge that divide by offering scholarships, apprenticeships and direct job postings. It isn't just about filling quotas; it is about restoring a sense of purpose. It is about letting a young person know that they can earn a six-figure salary without the crushing burden of student debt, while building something that genuinely matters to national security.

As the nation celebrates its 250th birthday, the timing feels deliberate. Two and a half centuries ago, this country was forged by blacksmiths, carpenters and laborers who built a nation from the ground up.

The media often miss the story between the lines: Companies need the workers as much as the workers need the skills to live a life of opportunity and purpose.

Whether "Build Freedom" can fully close the widening gap remains to be seen. Government programs face steep perimeters of skepticism in communities that have been burned by broken political promises before.

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But by starting in Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the initiative is meeting people exactly where they are. And it is a reminder that the strength of America does not reside in the halls of Congress or the corporate boardrooms of Silicon Valley.

The strength of America lives in the hands of the people who keep the lights on, fix the pipes, and build the defense systems that keep the rest of us safe. And for the first time in a long time, someone is finally asking them to lead the way back.

Salena Zito is a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between.

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