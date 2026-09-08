Thomas Jefferson Warned Us About the Media

We all know that the American “mainstream,” “corporate” media cannot be trusted. Well, they can be trusted to always Polly-parrot the Democratic Party’s talking points, thus they can be trusted to lie, be dishonest, corrupt, and always wrong. They are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, just as Joseph Goebbels’ media was the propaganda wing of the Nazi Party of Adolf Hitler. It is unfailingly the case that today’s media never supports the conservative, Christian, godly, pro-traditional American perspective. They are as evil as Democrats, because they are Democrats, and religiously so.

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Apparently, in American history, media bias has always been a problem. Thomas Jefferson wrote that, in his day:

“Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.” (Letter to John Norvell on June 11, 1807)

Nothing the media says can be trusted. Even on the rare occasions when they tell the truth, Jefferson said, we can’t trust that they are speaking the truth because they lie so much that anything they say must be viewed with suspicion. The best approach, and the one most conservatives and patriotic Americans take, is just to assume that anything the media reports is wrong, or incomplete in its reporting (especially if the event has an element contrary to their left-wing narrative, like any murder not committed by a white, male, MAGA Christian).

Jefferson also wrote:

“I will add, that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them.” (Works of Thomas Jefferson)

Best thing to do is not bother watching ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, et al., or reading The New York Times or any other liberal rag. Truth can be found, but you’ve got to dig a little to find it now. Townhall is a good source, of course, as is X. But to most Americans, I would simply advise not wasting time watching or reading any of the “corporate” media outlets. As Jefferson implies, you’ll be dumber if you do.

Now we do need some good, courageous, well-grounded conservatives scouring the mainstream media sites to expose their errors. Many Townhall writers do this, and we appreciate them. But for most Americans, the mainstream media is nothing but a lying, dangerous nuisance. No sense in getting close to a cobra and slapping it in the face.

The “newspapers” constituted the media of Jefferson’s day, and he clearly indicated that they could not be trusted, and he told us the reason why:

“You know well that government always kept a kind of standing army of newswriters who, without any regard to truth or to what should be like truth, invented and put into the papers whatever might serve the [government] ministers. This suffices with the mass of the people who have no means of distinguishing the false from the true paragraphs of a newspaper.” (Letter to Walter Jones, 1814)

To Thomas Jefferson (and I agree with him whole-heartedly), it was a “power” issue. Governments and politicians crave power, and will distribute that power to its benefit whenever possible. The media, unless filled with scrupulously honest and virtuous people (never wholly the case), can, and will, be used by government for its purposes — just like schools, churches, and every other source of information can be so used. We want, and need, a free press, but a free press means a virtuous press, just as a free citizenship means virtuous citizens. Corruption and evil in the media and the people will always be a detriment to a nation and lead to its eventual downfall. When the press becomes decadent, and filled with disingenuous, power-seeking, egotistical mercenaries for the state, then we get a media that Jefferson complained about, and one that is as horribly corrupt and pretentious as our current media is.

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America’s present media, obviously, has, with few exceptions, fallen into line with the Democratic Party, but it could (theoretically) do that with the Republicans. Jefferson's point is that government is what ultimately cannot be trusted, for government will use the media (to the obvious benefit of both, as Hitler, Stalin, and the CCP did and do) if it can get away with it. As many of you know, I lived in Communist China for 10 years, and the media is run wholly by the state, and thus can never be believed in anything it says. Many in China, just like many in America, are duped into thinking that everything their government (or political party) says is true. It’s frustrating. And it’s not just on the Left. Trump God Syndrome is as dangerous as Trump Derangement Syndrome. “Liberty may be endangered by the abuse of liberty [as well as] by the abuse of power.” (James Madison, The Federalist Papers)

The Democrats today gain much benefit from their propaganda outlets in the “mainstream” media. These media people are also obviously benefitted, especially when Democrats gain control of government. But regardless of that, the point is that today, since most of the “mainstream” media are clearly left-wing Democrats who value the spreading of the Democratic Party program more than they do truth and honesty, they cannot, and must not, be trusted.

Such lack of trust was true in Jefferson’s day, too, and he warned us about it. And, as usual, most Americans don’t know what he said, and probably wouldn’t understand him if they did.

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Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: “Whitewater,” “River Bend,” “Return to River Bend,” “Allie’s Dilemma,” and “Kendrick and other stories.” Follow me on X: @thailandmkl

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