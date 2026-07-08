Recent Breitbart headline: “Report: Graham Platner Accused of Breaking Into Woman’s House, Sexually Assaulting Her; Campaign Canceled Multiple Events Over Weekend; Source: Platner Dropping Out This Week?!”

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Well, let’s hope that this accusation against Platner proves to be false. It would be nice to see him drop out, but that is really irrelevant—the Democrats would just nominate somebody who, philosophically and politically, is equally rotten, but who maybe could avoid all the accusations of misconduct that have plagued Platner. Regardless of that, my question for this article is how did the Democrats become so vile as to get to a point where they would nominate people like Graham Platner in the first place? How did they sink to the putrid immoral depths they have degenerated to?

And screaming, “Look how terrible Donald Trump is!” is not an answer. It is absolutely no excuse for one’s own moral degeneration and depravity. It’s just an attempted justification and cover for their own crude, immoral, decadent political party. And it fools only themselves.

What has happened to righteousness, godliness, decency, and honor in the United States of America? Even too many Republicans don’t know the meaning of those words anymore.

Why are Democrats so evil?

It has historical roots, and I’ll look at that in a moment.

Before I do, I want to make it very clear that I don’t believe that every person who votes Democrat is a rotten, slimeball, immoral cur. There are many very nice people, who help others, who don’t live like Graham Platner is accused of living, but who nonetheless vote for Democrats. And when they vote Democrat, they are automatically, and always, voting for people who believe that a woman has a right to murder her unborn baby; that men can become women, and vice-versa, just by saying they are; that children can be mutilated for life and have a “gender change” for purely sexual reasons; that two people of the same gender can be acceptably “married” with God’s approval; that people from any nation on earth can come to America illegally for any reason they desire, be given the hard-earned money of American taxpayers, have a right to “free” healthcare, education, driver’s licenses, have the right to vote, and don’t even have to be deported to their home country when they commit the most heinous crimes against American citizens; etc., etc. etc. My space is limited. This is what people who vote Democrat vote for, regardless of how “nice” they might be themselves. This is not righteousness, godliness, or decency; this is depravity gone to seed—at least based on the traditional moral values of the United States and Western Civilization.

And, that’s part of the problem. Americans no longer agree on what “evil” is. There is always, historically, a reason for things happening, usually multiple reasons, and that is true of the Democratic Party’s descent into slime and away from traditional Judeo-Christian godly morality. Here’s what occurred.

The American education system has been teaching, and thus nearly all Americans have accepted as scientific “fact,” a naturalistic, materialistic theory that does not need a “god”; that was indeed a major purpose of the theory. “God is unnecessary,” Sir Julian Huxley announced. “We cannot allow a Divine Foot in the door,” Harvard professor Richard Lewontin said. And while most Americans, in their minds, could rationalize “God” and “evolution,” many, many Americans drew the correct moral conclusion that, if “nature” and “materialism” is all that exists, if there is no God, then, as Sartre and Dostoevsky both observed, “everything is permitted.” We threw our Bibles out our windows for a subjective, individualistic, selfish moral system. “Every man does that which is right in his own eyes.” The Darwinian, materialistic “zeitgeist” that “science” convinced us was “fact,” is a major, major underpinning of the moral degeneration of the nation. The Democratic Party has accepted it 100 percent.

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Thus, if the Judeo-Christian God—the Biblical God—is, at best, irrelevant (probably doesn’t even exist), then each individual is free to create his/her own “god” in his/her own image. And it is not in the least bit surprising that most people’s “god” allows them to do whatever they choose to do. Marxism teaches atheism, of course, and many Democrats have accepted that. Thus, with no Judeo-Christian God directing us, morality becomes whatever humanity says it is, or in a democracy, whatever the majority votes it is. In Communist China and the Soviet Union, morality became what the “party” said it was, and that meant millions upon millions of innocent people were murdered in the name of a Marxist “utopia.” The Democrats are murdering millions of unborn babies today under the same rubric. No God, no heaven, no hell, this life is it, get all the gusto you can now, do what is right in your own eyes.

That is the Democratic Party and that is a major reason they are so evil. Without God in the way anymore, they get to define “good” or “evil” as they see fit. And Donald Trump is evil, and naked men chasing children around a fountain on the streets of Seattle is not evil.

And, given the philosophy they, and so many Americans, have accepted, who’s to say they are wrong?

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This is a major reason why our Founders did not establish a democracy, “the most vile form of government,” James Madison called it. Because if you give democracy power, and democracy becomes evil, then the country will become evil.

“In the U.S., [just over a century] of full-blown democracy has resulted in steadily increasing moral degeneration, family and social disintegration, and cultural decay in the form of continually rising rates of divorce, illegitimacy, abortion, and crime.” (Hans-Hermann Hoppe, “Democracy: The God That Failed”).

You are what you eat—or what you’ve been taught. Very few can rise above it. And that’s why Democrats are so evil and defend a Graham Platner.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: “Whitewater,” “River Bend,” “Return to River Bend,” “Allie’s Dilemma,” and “Kendrick and other stories.” Follow me on X: @thailandmkl.

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