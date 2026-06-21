What Democrats Have Done to a Once-Great American City

A picture of a near-empty downtown Los Angeles appeared on “X” recently with this caption under it: “Los Angeles has one of the deadest downtowns in the world, according to a new survey.” I’d like to know a little more about that survey and how the surveyors arrived at their conclusion, but there’s not much debate among patriotic Americans that most metropolitan areas of the country are currently in horrible condition. That doesn’t need “surveys” to prove.

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When one looks at the major metropolises in America in 2026, one sees so much tragedy and heartbreak. Once great, thriving cities that millions fled to for hope and opportunity—people (and businesses) now, if they can, are running from them as rapidly as they can get away. Why? What happened? Too much Judeo-Christian morality?

I’d like to ask, which one of these great cities has had even one Republican mayor in the last 50 years? Very, very few of them, I suspect. This tragedy, in American big cities, has been caused, 100 percent, by the Democrat Party and its policies and politicians. Not just their policies, but the decadent lifestyle they encourage people to live can only lead to desecration and ruin.

Why do people continue to vote for Democrats when they see the horrors they produce? Well, there are many reasons, I guess. Some do it out of tradition—”my family has always voted Democrat, so I do, too.” That’s super-intelligent reasoning, isn’t it? Some vote Democrat out of hate: “I will never vote for Donald Trump.” Others do it out of apathy; they just don’t really care too much about politics as long as their lives are moving along acceptably to them. Many do it out of ignorance—they simply don’t know (or care) what Democrats have done to these big cities. They may see a politician they like, and they believe anything he/she tells them, regardless of how big a lie it is. Ignorance, apathy, and frankly, stupidity, are all serious problems in any democracy.

Of course, sadly, countless Black Americans populate the bigger cities now, “white flight” having occurred in most of them. So, many of these metropolitan areas have Black Democrat Party mayors. The horrors could hardly be worse. In 2024, 15,795 people were murdered in America. Of those victims, 6,753 were white, and 8,158 were Black. That was actually less than 2023, when 8,070 whites were murdered compared to 11,060 Blacks.

This is amazing, considering that only 13 percent of the population of America is Black. Yet, they make up a majority of the people murdered. Somebody is failing them—and sometimes it is themselves. It must be said that many of these hideous inner-city problems, frankly, are the fault of the people living there. When 69-70 percent of Black babies are born out of wedlock, that is a recipe for crime, poverty, and maladjusted children—God intended for families to have both mothers and fathers for a reason. But where are the Democrat Party—and Black—political leaders who are urging black to quit fornicating and having babies out of wedlock, and for fathers to take responsibility for their offspring and raise them “in the nurture and admonition of the Lord”? Well, Democrats can’t have that, can they? That plan is Judeo-Christian, and the Democrat Party would rather watch blacks suffer poverty, misery, and murder than submit to godly wisdom.

And Black churches, which are supposed to be teaching the precepts of Jesus, have, rather, exalted the policies of the Democrat Party. Those “churches” have been virtually no help at all. Therefore, the evil that the Democrat Party is perpetuating will persist as long as Blacks and other inner-city dwellers (and massive numbers of Americans) ignore the only true answer to these horrifyingly tragic problems—live virtuous, responsible, godly lives. Why people can’t see that, I do not know.

The Democrats don’t want to see it, or don’t want to admit it, because if people were virtuous, responsible, and godly, they wouldn’t need government. “If all men were angels, no government would be necessary,” James Madison said. But, of course, government power is all Democrats are interested in. So, the Democrat Party and its politicians, both white and Black, have a vested interest in making sure cities like Los Angeles remain decadent, and their downtowns remain dead—in more ways than one. And they’ve been able to tell the “Big Lie” long enough that they continue in power. They have convinced millions of Black people that the fault comes, not from Democrats or Black promiscuity, but from “white supremacy.” If there is an organization on this earth more evil than the Democrat Party, I do not know what it is. Even the Chinese Communist Party isn’t this revolting.

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Countless trillions of hard-working American taxpayers’ dollars have been poured into these cities over the last 50 years—and those cities have only grown worse and more barbaric. But what is the Democrat Party’s answer? “More money!” They’ll never get enough. Never. “The leech has two daughters—Give and Give!” (Proverbs 30:15). There is the Democrat Party.

So, Los Angeles’s downtown will remain dead because the people of Los Angeles are going to elect another Democrat mayor who cares absolutely nothing about the people of her city. She only cares about stealing money from one group of people and giving it to those whose votes she hopes to buy. But beyond that, the city—like every major American metropolis—will remain a cesspool of crime, poverty, filth, corruption, decadence, and debauchery. It will be totally the fault of the Democrat Party. And the poor citizens will continue to suffer because of politicians’ selfish lust for power and their own lack of self-control.

Well, those citizens get what they vote for; thus, ultimately, it is their own fault. “The government you elect is the government you deserve,” (Thomas Jefferson), but it’s still sad.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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