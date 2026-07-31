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Why Is Hunter Biden's Rant Against the Trump Family Comically Lacking Awareness

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 31, 2026 6:00 AM
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Why Is Hunter Biden's Rant Against the Trump Family Comically Lacking Awareness
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Yes, it’s Barstool Sports. Maybe it shouldn’t be taken seriously, but there’s no denying that Hunter Biden hates the Trump family. We haven’t seen a political rivalry like this since Nixon and the Kennedys. No doubt Hunter loves his dad, who’s protected him for years. No doubt he will defend Joe to the end, but this rant against the Trump family, while not anything you haven’t heard before, comically lacks self-awareness. 

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He said the following on the Macrodosing podcast this month:

As it relates to Donald Trump, fuck him. Fuck his son. Fuck his daughter. I mean it, all of them, the whole family down to the grandchildren. I hope for the rest of time their names will live ignominy. They have done the most awful things to my family and to me.

Dude, are you kidding me? What about the damage you caused from inside the house? 

Hunter is the mother lode of bad ideas, and don’t take it from good ole’ partisan me over here. CNN’s Jake Tapper nuked Hunter while speaking with Katie Couric. 

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“Just look at the record: after his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother’s widow and then got her addicted to crack,” said the CNN host. “I think he is provably, demonstrably, unethical, sleazy, and prone to horrible decisions.”

Yeah, sit down, Hunter. Just sit down and shut up, because these lectures are just too silly to be taken seriously, man. 

Tapper and Couric went on to say that Beau was a great guy, a class act.

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News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | HUNTER BIDEN | JAKE TAPPER | JOE BIDEN
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