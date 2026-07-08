Trump and RFK Jr. Are Working to Rebuild the American Family

For decades, America has been conditioned to fear having too many people. We were warned about overpopulation, resource shortages, and an unsustainable future if families continued to grow. Politicians, academics, and media commentators repeated the same prediction so often that it became accepted wisdom.

They got it backwards.

Today, the greatest demographic threat facing the United States isn't explosive population growth. It's population decline.

America is no longer replacing itself. Birth rates have fallen well below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman, leaving our nation on a trajectory that threatens economic growth, Social Security, national security, and ultimately the future of the American experiment itself.

This isn't a distant concern reserved for economists or demographers. It is a challenge that will affect every American family, every worker, every taxpayer, and every generation that follows.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. deserves credit for refusing to ignore the problem. Kennedy has gone on record on a critical issue many leaders have been unwilling to confront: America faces an existential demographic crisis.

He's absolutely right. An aging nation with too few young people eventually struggles to sustain its workforce, support retirees, maintain economic competitiveness, and preserve the civic institutions that depend upon generational renewal. Every major entitlement program assumes that tomorrow's workers will help support today's retirees. That compact begins to unravel when there simply aren't enough children being born.

This is not merely a fiscal issue. It is a national one.

The encouraging news is that the Trump administration and the Make America Healthy Again movement are approaching the issue through a broader lens than previous administrations ever attempted.

For too long, fertility has been treated almost exclusively as a medical issue affecting individual families. MAHA recognizes that declining fertility is also a reflection of declining national health.

Americans are sicker than they should be. Chronic disease has become commonplace. Obesity, metabolic disorders, endocrine disruption, environmental toxins, poor nutrition, sedentary lifestyles, and declining reproductive health all intersect in ways researchers continue to investigate. Male testosterone levels have declined dramatically over the past several decades, while fertility challenges affect millions of couples who desperately want children.

Rather than dismissing these warning signs, Kennedy has insisted they deserve serious scientific attention. That willingness to ask difficult questions is exactly what leadership looks like.

Improving the nation's health will almost certainly improve fertility over time. Better nutrition, cleaner environments, preventive medicine, and reducing the chronic diseases that have become all too common are investments not only in longer lives but in future generations. The long-term goals of the MAHA agenda are about far more than lowering healthcare costs. They are about restoring the health of the American family from the ground up.

Still, long-term reforms alone won't solve today's demographic emergency. We must also make it easier for Americans who want children to have them. That is why expanding access to fertility treatments, including IVF, should be viewed not as a partisan issue but as a pro-family national priority.

President Trump has consistently emphasized strengthening American families, and his administration has begun assembling a comprehensive strategy to do just that. Efforts to expand access to fertility medications, encourage innovation in reproductive medicine, and speed the approval of new fertility therapies are important first steps. Just as important are policies designed to ease the financial burden of raising children, including Trump Savings Accounts that help families begin building wealth for the next generation from birth.

The administration has also moved to encourage broader fertility coverage through expanded ERISA policies, making it easier for employers to offer reproductive benefits to workers. At the same time, the launch of Moms.gov creates a centralized resource where parents can more easily navigate federal programs, maternal health services, childcare information, and family support initiatives that too often have been buried in government bureaucracy.

These may seem like individual reforms, but together they reflect something much bigger: a government that is beginning to treat America's fertility crisis as the national priority it truly is.

The United States has not approved a new fertility drug in more than two decades. That should concern everyone who recognizes the scale of this challenge. Innovation in reproductive medicine has slowed while the need has grown.

Public policy should encourage breakthroughs rather than accept stagnation. And if you watch what the rest of the world is doing, you can clearly see that America would hardly be alone in pursuing aggressive family-first policies.

Japan has become the cautionary tale of demographic decline. Years of persistently low birth rates have left the country with a rapidly aging population, shrinking workforce, and communities struggling to sustain themselves. Recognizing the severity of the crisis, Japanese leaders expanded IVF coverage, increased family support programs, and invested heavily in policies designed to encourage childbirth.

Their experience demonstrates something important: demographic decline is not inevitable if governments are willing to act before it becomes irreversible.

America still has time. What we cannot afford is complacency.

Some cultural trends have normalized delaying or rejecting parenthood altogether. Every American has the freedom to make personal choices about marriage and family, and that freedom should remain unquestioned. But as a society, we should also be willing to say that raising children is one of the most meaningful contributions anyone can make to the nation's future. Strong families have always been the foundation of strong civilizations.

Supporting parents should never be viewed as social engineering. It is an investment in the country's continued prosperity and stability.

The next generation will determine whether America remains economically dynamic, militarily strong, technologically innovative, and culturally confident. None of those objectives are possible without future generations to carry them forward.

President Trump has repeatedly challenged Washington to think bigger than the next election cycle. Secretary Kennedy has challenged policymakers to recognize that public health is inseparable from America's long-term survival.

Together, those priorities point toward something larger than politics. A healthier America. A much stronger America with a brighter future. An America where young couples are empowered to build families instead of being discouraged by financial pressures, declining health, or outdated policies.

The greatest inheritance we can leave our children is a country confident enough to invest in the generations that follow. But first, we must ensure those generations are born.

There is no stronger expression of faith in America's future than helping more Americans welcome children into the world. If President Trump's pro-family agenda and Make America Healthy Again succeed in restoring both the health of our people and the strength of the American family, history may well remember this moment as the beginning of America's demographic revival.

Julio Rivera is a business and political strategist, cybersecurity researcher, founder of ItFunk.org and ReactionaryTimes.com, and a political commentator and columnist. His writing, focused on cybersecurity and politics, has appeared in major publications around the world.