Trump’s Right in Lowering Diesel Prices

President Trump struck a deal last week for Russia to supply diesel immediately to the U.S. to lower the sky-high prices that Americans are paying for this essential fuel. Truckers, farmers, and ranchers are being hit the hardest by the sharp increase in diesel prices, and this cost is passed on to all who rely on trucks for the shipment of goods, which is nearly everyone.

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The price today of filling a commercial fuel tank is $1,000 or more in many parts of our country. Russia is the #2 supplier of diesel to the world, after the United States, and the sanctions against Russian sales of diesel during its war with Ukraine have driven up the costs of groceries and much else.

“I made the right choice for the American People — ALWAYS, AMERICA FIRST!” Trump responded on Truth Social to his critics. Globalist Republicans, including Senators John Curtis (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), have spoken out against Trump about this, but they have squawked against MAGA policies before, as did Curtis’s predecessor Mitt Romney.

Trump points out that the European Union, which continues to provoke Russia by pushing to bring Ukraine into the EU, has paid Russia $250 billion for energy, and yet the “fake news media doesn’t want to get near that story.”

On Tuesday, the EU is opening new negotiations with Ukraine for it to join as a member, which is why Russia continues to fight. The U.S. has reportedly been providing intelligence to Ukraine about Russian movements and targets, but Trump has threatened to suspend that assistance while also calling for a new presidential election in Ukraine to replace Zelensky.

The last presidential election in Ukraine was held more than seven years ago on April 21, 2019, when oligarchs pushed this professional comedian into office. Zelensky failed to give many interviews for that office as presidential candidates normally do, and instead shirked the press and traditional forums that would have at least helped him learn what is necessary for the job.

While Zelensky did not attend campaign events in Ukraine and has refused to allow another presidential election, Zelensky did find time to campaign for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania in 2024, attending one of her events as she attempted to defeat Trump. Many voters of Ukrainian descent live in Pennsylvania and also Ohio, but Trump won both states, including Ohio by a landslide.

Monday marked the 1,693rd day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began under the presidency of Joe Biden. Trump campaigned on ending this war as soon as possible, and he has made every attempt to do so but has not received sufficient cooperation from Zelensky and Europe.

In key battleground states like Iowa, affordable diesel fuel is essential for farmers and others to be able to ship their goods for sale throughout the rest of our big country. Diesel peaked at $6.528 per gallon in the United States a few weeks ago, and has come down a bit since then thanks in part to Trump.

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Republicans are struggling to hold onto statewide seats in the heartland of America. A Democrat is ahead in Iowa’s governor’s race, despite how that office has been held by Republicans for 15 years, and its U.S. Senate race is considered a toss-up.

High diesel prices came up in the debate between the telegenic Republican candidate for Senate, Ashley Hinson, and her tenacious Democrat opponent, Josh Turek. Hinson is a former newscaster and congresswoman, while Turek is a state representative and former professional wheelchair basketball player.

Turek is running a social media ad featuring a farmer hit hard by fuel prices. Meanwhile, Hinson said in the debate that the war in the Middle East must end soon, which the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers has also called for in Michigan.

Trump is right that Americans should not be burdened with higher energy costs due to the perpetual war between Russia and Ukraine. Diesel prices are roughly 65 percent to 71 percent higher than a year ago, which is more than twice the increase in the price of gasoline during the same time period.

Ukrainian officials ask what they are getting in return for Trump relaxing the diesel sanctions on Russia, but the U.S. has already sent hundreds of billions of dollars in cash and military supplies to Ukraine, along with crucial military intelligence. Americans have received nothing in exchange for all this.

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Americans should not be forced to fund, through inflation, the globalist scheme to make Ukraine part of the EU, which Russia is fighting to stop. If European leaders at the EU insist on continuing to antagonize Russia, they should bear the costs of that rather than burdening Americans.

John and Andy Schlafly are sons of Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016) and lead the continuing Phyllis Schlafly Eagles organizations with writing and policy work.

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