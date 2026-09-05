Red White and Blue vs. Red and Green

The American Left once embraced Marxist terrorist groups like the Puerto Rican terrorist group Armed Forces for National Liberation (FALN), which, to the left, represented "exploited victims" fighting against the "oppressive" colonial America they hated. Today, the left, led by Democratic Socialists (DSA), also embraces Islamic terrorists who hate America for many of the same reasons; aka the Red / Green alliance.

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Our average American family unfortunately was thrown into the intersection of that Red and Green ideology, hitting back against their acts of generational terrorism and the endless, disgusting politicization by our elected officials, media, and academia.

My father, Frank Connor, was murdered by Cuban-directed Marxist terrorists in 1975. A generation later, on 9/11/2001, I witnessed the murder of his godson, my cousin, Steve Schlag, by radical Islamists. Foreshadowing their evil alliance, the same FALN terrorists who murdered my father caused the first evacuation of 60,000 people from the World Trade Center with a 1977 bomb threat.

On January 24, 1975, 33-year-old Frank Connor and three other innocent men were murdered, while scores were injured and maimed, when the Marxist FALN bombed New York's historic Fraunces Tavern during a crowded lunchtime. Fraunces was chosen for attack both because it was a popular lunch destination for men who worked on Wall Street and because it was where the Sons of Liberty met and where George Washington bade farewell to his officers after the Revolutionary War.

On September 11, 2001, having just commuted through the World Trade Center, I witnessed the savagery of Islamic terrorism that murdered my cousin Steve Schlag among the 3,000 innocent victims. I watched, horrified, as people chose to jump from 1,000 feet rather than burn to death. What kind of evil demands such a choice?

In recent years, these seemingly disparate ideologies merged, brought together by their thirst for power, their mutual hatred of Christianity, of America, and of all Western civilization.

Today, 25 years after 9/11 and over 50 years after Fraunces, people like Luigi Mangione are revered as heroes by the left. Mangione's execution of the innocent businessman Brian Thompson mirrors the FALN when they described their targets at Fraunces Tavern as "reactionary corporate executives."

The FALN justified my father's murder as retaliation for US foreign policy; the same justification as the Islamist al Qaeda did for murdering Steve Schlag and so many thousands on 9/11.

Today, DSA leaders like Marxist/Islamist pundit Hasan Piker and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed proclaim their hatred of America, celebrate political violence (BLM riots, Charlie Kirk's assassination), and accuse Americans of racism as they push an Islamic / Democrat Socialist agenda that is utterly incompatible with our civilization. The DSA is committed to the destruction of the United States through both violence and undermining our core values from within.

Such leftist Democrats have long aligned themselves with Marxist terrorists. In 1999, the Clintons / Eric Holder pushed clemency on the unrepentant FALN terrorists (the most prolific domestic terrorist group in US history) as a quid pro quo for Latino votes for Hillary Clinton in her 2000 NY senatorial campaign. FALN members were sentenced in the early 1980s to 35, 50, or 70 years in prison.

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On his last day as president in 2017, Obama affirmed his support for radicals who employed violence in their efforts to undermine American society by granting an unprecedented second executive clemency to FALN leader Oscar Lopez Rivera, who refused the 1999 Clinton grant. Oscar Lopez's brother Jose was a community organizer in Chicago with Obama and was connected with the Marxist Weather Underground terrorist group.

For decades, institutions like the University of Illinois, Columbia, and the City College of New York have pandered to radical leftists, even hiring convicted terrorists like Bill Ayers, Kathy Boudin, and Susan Rosenberg to shape the minds of our youth. The very same campus infrastructure that romanticized Marxist guerrilla warfare now plays host to violent, antisemitic mobs shouting slogans like "From the river to the sea" in support of Hamas and Hezbollah. The red paint splattered across the historic walls of Fraunces Tavern during 2025 protests wasn't an isolated act of vandalism, but a deliberate desecration of American heritage by a mob that seamlessly blends Marxist agitation with Islamist terror tactics.

Incredibly, City College of New York for decades allowed the student center on campus to be named after William Morales and Assata Shakur (a Black Liberation Army member convicted of murdering a New Jersey State Trooper). It was only after the threat of media attention that CCNY, a school my father, Frank Connor, attended after high school, decided to close the center named after his murderer.

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DSA politicians today, like New York City Mayor Zohran, embrace the Islamic terrorists through his dismissal of the 9/11 terror attacks with posts like, "We mourn the neighbors who died that day..." As he ignores their murder by Islamists he laments the "the millions who suffered in the wars that followed."

FALN bomb maker fugitive William Morales's zeal for terrorism is very reminiscent of Islamic terrorists for its fervor and dedication. On July 12, 1978, Morales blew himself up while torquing a pipe bomb in his Queens bomb factory. He was arrested, tried, and sentenced to 99 years in prison. Incredibly, Morales escaped with the help of other Marxist terrorists of "The Family" and remains a guest of Communist Cuba to this day. When first responders got to Morales' 1978 bomb scene, the seriously injured Morales had turned on the stove and oven gas, hoping to commit suicide by blowing up himself and the first responders, as Islamic terrorists have done for decades.

Having faced terrorism since I was 9 years old, including going face to face with Khalid Sheik Mohammad and Oscar Lopez Rivera at Guantanamo Bay and the Federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, I believe they both embody the face of evil; Islamic or Marxist, it makes no difference. Americans need to recognize them for what they are and defeat this unholy alliance for good.

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