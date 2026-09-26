Self-Governing Is a Modern Miracle

With our semiquincentennial on July 4 now history, we are at the start of our 240th year since the ratification of the U.S. Constitution, the vital document that has long guided our nation and which Leftists fervently seek to dishonor and destroy.

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Those who are highly knowledgeable about American history are likely familiar with this story: In September 1787, Elizabeth Willing Powel, a premier social figure within the Colonies, approached Benjamin Franklin after the signing of the Constitution. She asked, "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?"

Franklin answered with a reply for the ages, "A republic, if you can keep it." Franklin understood that creating a government of and by the people was a tenuous undertaking. Self-government had been extremely rare throughout human history. Like any man of his time, Franklin was familiar with the Greek city-states and the Romans, borrowing what was useful from their systems while discarding what was not.

A Rare Bird

Since the earliest humans populated the Earth, approximately 107 billion people have lived and died. Of those billions, the overwhelming majority have never lived in a representative constitutional republic.

For eons, people lived in tribes ruled by an elder or a council. As more complex forms of government emerged, monarchy often prevailed, complete with kings and queens. As for the non-ruling class, the peasants mostly lived in squalor, seeking to scrape together enough calories to survive. Much of the world's population served as slaves or serfs.

Our Founding Fathers, far from perfect, postponed tackling the tough issues related to slavery, kicking the proverbial can down a long, long road. Still, they created a government that would allow citizens to enjoy a range of rights which had seldom been extended throughout history to what was often called "the rabble."

Ultimately, the form of government that the Founding Fathers conceived produced the greatest prosperity the world has ever known. To this day, the U.S. remains a representative republic, not a democracy, technically speaking. When functioning unimpeded, this system has proven more successful than any other. Nations around the world strive to emulate what was established here.

Billions Face Limits

Vast numbers of people still live in closed or restricted societies, where individual liberties and human rights remain fragile, at best. What we are fighting for today in the U.S. is the preservation of our representative republic because a significant portion of the population has either been misled or corrupted, to their detriment. They seek to demolish opposition parties and dissenting ideas.

Extreme partisanship is among the most dangerous forces confronting any nation. The weaponization of federal agencies is particularly alarming. While both Democrats and Republicans include extreme elements, Republicans advocate for upholding the Constitution, limiting government power, maintaining separation of powers, and protecting human rights rooted in our founding principles.

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Stretching back to the two terms of Woodrow Wilson and certainly to the beginning of FDR’s New Deal in the 1930s, the nation has continually drifted away from the concept of limited government. Today, many Americans believe the government should be involved in nearly every aspect of life. This was not the vision upon which the nation was founded, nor is it a path to future success.

All These Years, Still on Top

The rest of the world watches us closely. Thus far, the U.S. remains a beacon. As we overcome current challenges, we continue to serve as a model for other nations. Millions of people from around the world seek to reside here. A minute segment, at most, wants to move away.

At present, the world sees factions within America. The largest faction, the Left, is tireless in its attempt to restrict the rights of individuals, particularly those who do not belong to the "correct" political party. The Left seeks to pack the Supreme Court in order to secure permanent favorable rulings. Some engage in vote manipulation and fraudulent elections in an effort to maintain perpetual power. Aided by a compliant press, they seek to disparage and silence opposing viewpoints.

While such developments have little chance to endure within a truly representative republic, sadly, today we face a prolonged period of encroaching tyranny. From at least the time of Barack Obama's election in 2008 to the present, we have witnessed a narrowing of public discourse and a rise in political acrimony.

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To Prevail is the Only Option

We have witnessed one party increasingly persecute and prosecute political opponents for the "crime" of holding opposing views. This, however, must not last. We must rise above it and be victorious.

America's time in the sun is not over. These are not the end days of the nation. First, we take the midterms by turning out the vote in historic numbers. Then we do the same in 2028. We must prevail, can prevail, and will prevail.

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