This Thanksgiving, as we gather in gratitude, a difficult question remains: Why is forgiveness expected of the innocent while accountability remains elusive?

I have heard it more times than I can count: You need to forgive.

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I understand why people say it. Forgiveness is central to my Christian faith. I know I am called to extend grace and resist hatred. But I struggle with what that expectation means when justice remains incomplete, accountability is absent, and the burden of moving forward seems to fall most heavily on those who suffered the greatest injustice.

Since Katie's death, forgiveness has not been an abstract question for me. It is something I wrestle with as a father whose daughter was killed in a preventable tragedy.

The man responsible for Katie's death was convicted in state court. But a conviction is not remorse, and a sentence does not establish repentance. He was held accountable only after he was apprehended while attempting to flee. I believe the punishment was woefully inadequate given the lives lost and the families forever changed.

What about the people and institutions entrusted with protecting the public? Those who hold public authority cannot simply distance themselves from the consequences of their decisions. When policies affect the safety of innocent people, officials have an obligation to examine the outcomes, acknowledge failures, and change course when warranted. That responsibility does not disappear because admitting mistakes is politically inconvenient.

I am troubled by how readily we contextualize the actions of those who cause harm while giving so little consideration to the innocent people who suffer the consequences.

I hear that Katie's death was an isolated incident. That he was simply a human being who made a bad choice. But explaining someone's circumstances must not diminish the consequences of their actions. Calling this an isolated incident may describe the immediate event; it does not answer the questions about how it became possible. An isolated incident should never become an excuse for isolated thinking. Examining what preceded it should be the beginning of the conversation, not the end.

Katie was also a human being. She had done nothing wrong. She was not given the opportunity to make mistakes, learn from them, or make better choices tomorrow. Her future was taken away. Yet the conversation so often centers on understanding the person responsible, while the innocent person who paid the ultimate price becomes an afterthought. Compassion for one person should never require us to diminish another person's loss.

I am not arguing against compassion. But I have begun to question why forgiveness is so often insisted upon by people who are not the ones being asked to forgive. What do they need from it?

Many people are uncomfortable with suffering that has no neat explanation or resolution. We want to believe that terrible things happen for a reason, that someone will be held accountable, and eventually everyone will find a way to move on. When that doesn't happen, the suffering becomes uncomfortable to witness. Perhaps that is why forgiveness is sometimes pressed upon grieving families. If we forgive, the questions may become easier to set aside. The tragedy can be placed in the past, and those who would rather not confront its circumstances can return to their lives. I don't believe everyone who encourages forgiveness intends to silence us. But sometimes the request serves the comfort of the person making it more than the needs of the person being asked.

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It is easier to defend a political narrative when you never have to confront the people who pay its price. Families like ours make those consequences impossible to ignore. Forgiveness must not become a demand that I make someone else's discomfort disappear, or a convenient way to silence questions about decisions and policies that deserve scrutiny.

I am not saying forgiveness must wait until every person or institution accepts responsibility. I cannot make my spiritual journey dependent on whether those who may never acknowledge wrongdoing finally do so. But seeking accountability should not be mistaken for an unwillingness to move forward. I want peace. I simply do not want peace at the expense of truth.

There is a difference between forgiveness and the removal of consequences. We can recognize someone's humanity without pretending the harm they caused was smaller than it was. Grace does not relieve public officials of responsibility for examining the consequences of their decisions.

Katie cannot speak for herself. She cannot ask why, challenge the decisions that preceded her death, or demand that those entrusted with protecting her acknowledge what went wrong. Those of us who remain have a responsibility to speak, not out of vengeance, but because her life mattered.

I think about the families who will come after us. If failures are identified but never challenged, what have we learned? Moving forward cannot simply mean moving past what happened. It should mean having the courage to prevent another family from experiencing the same loss.

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Katie deserved a life. She deserved to celebrate her twenty-first birthday, grow older, make mistakes of her own, and experience the ordinary and extraordinary things that were supposed to be ahead of her. She deserved better than to have her life reduced to an isolated incident or her death explained away as someone else's bad choice.

I cannot bring Katie back. But I can refuse to let her loss become something we simply accept as one of those things that happens.

If we are going to ask the innocent to find the grace to forgive, should we not also insist that those entrusted with protecting them find the courage to accept responsibility?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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