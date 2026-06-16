America Still Loves the Flag. It Just Doesn't Trust the People Running the Place.

Americans aren't exhausted by the idea of America. They're exhausted by the people who keep promising to improve it and then making life more expensive, more bureaucratic, and less accountable. That's the clearest reading of Elon University's new America250 poll, released June 2, 2026, which found that 68% of adults are proud to be American, even as 69% said the signers of the Declaration would feel more disappointment than pride about modern democracy. That's a country that still believes in itself — but no longer believes its institutions deserve a standing ovation.

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Dig into the party breakdown and the numbers demand attention. Nearly all Republican adults — 95% — say they're proud to be American. Among Democrats, that number drops to 48%, and a majority said they'd rather live in another country. This isn't a minor difference between competing policy visions. It's a fundamental divide about whether America is worth defending in the first place.

64% of respondents said they have little or no confidence that political institutions will make mostly good decisions over the next 50 years, and 80% said no political party or movement represents their views. Those numbers reflect voters who are exhausted — not apathetic. The question going into November is which party broke more of our trust, and which one is serious about repair.

The answer from the Democratic left has been to sprint further in the wrong direction. In November 2025, DSA candidates swept two of the nation's largest cities: Zohran Mamdani in New York City and self-described democratic socialist Katie Wilson in Seattle. Meanwhile, James Carville announced in April 2026 that if Democrats win the presidency and both chambers they should on day one make Puerto Rico and D.C. states and expand the Supreme Court to 13. His words: 'F--- it. Eat our dust.' That's not a policy agenda. It's a blueprint for permanent structural control.

The Congressional Budget Office projected net interest on the national debt rising from $970 billion in 2025 to $2.1 trillion by 2036, with debt heading to 120% of GDP. When the Trump administration created DOGE to address wasteful spending, Schumer and Jeffries introduced legislation to block it outright. Every Senate Democrat voted against even the OMB director's confirmation. The party that ran up the tab fought every attempt to audit it.

Families experience the bill directly. The BLS reported CPI up 3.8% year-over-year through April 2026, with food up 3.2% and gasoline up 28.4%. Meanwhile, Pew Research confirmed that border enforcement drove encounters to their lowest level since 1970 — yet Democrats responded by funding legal defense for deportees and organizing interference with ICE operations that ultimately required 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to restore order in Los Angeles.

The same party that spent 2020 calling for police defunding is now organizing interference with federal immigration agents. The uniform changed. The contempt didn't. And their best Senate candidate in a must-win Maine race has spent the past year explaining a Nazi-symbol tattoo, deleted Reddit posts about rape and race, sexting scandals, and a profile on Kik — an app described by federal investigators as a haven for child exploitation. Chuck Schumer's response to all of it: 'We're going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.' Character is a rounding error when the majority is on the line.

Americans are still proud of their country — 38% of the Elon poll respondents cited pride as their top feeling heading into the 250th anniversary. That pride is durable. But it isn't a blank check. The choice in November is clear: a party that starts from the premise that America is worth defending, or a party whose own data confirms half its members would rather live somewhere else and whose strategists are openly planning to make sure they never lose power again. We tried it their way for four years. The receipt is still arriving.

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Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS in criminal justice from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPenn, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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